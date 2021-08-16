LAVALETTE -- Huntington High and Fairland played to a tie in high school golf at Sugarwood Golf Club on Monday.
Both teams shot 173.
The Dragons' Landon Roberts took individual honors, shooting 38. He was backed by Jeremiah Frazier with a 40, Cameron Mayo with a 46 and Alex Rogers with a 49.
Levi Strieter paced the Highlanders with a 40. Austin O'Malley shot 43, Adam Hanlon 45 and Josh Nichols 45.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, CIRCLEVILLE 1: Three players scored at least two goals to lead Gallia Academy (1-0) to a 7-1 victory over Circleville (1-1) at Lester Field.
Brody Wilt scored three goals, and Carson Wamsley and Keegan Daniels each scored twice.
Wilt scored off a pass from Wamsley for a 1-0 lead at the 7-minute mark. Wilt assisted Wamsley two minutes later to make it 2-0. Wamsley's goal in the 15th minute made it 3-0.
Payden Dillon scored for the Tigers in the 37th minute to make it 3-1, but Daniels sandwiched two goals around one by Wilt, who finished the scoring in the 75th minute.
The Blue Devils outshot Circleville 41-2.
Girls soccer
CIRCLEVILLE 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Freshman Makaya Cockerman scored two goals and Nilyn Cockerham one as the Tigers (1-0) defeated the host Blue Angels (0-1).
Nilyin Cockerham also had an assist. Freshman Kylie McCain made six saves to earn the shutout.
Girls tennis
WHEELEERSBURG 3, ATHENS 2: Isabella Hamilton defeated Audrey Thompson, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 singles to give host Wheelersburg a 3-2 victory over Athens on Saturday.
The Pirates' Megan Jolly and Emily Janney beat Xan Jordan and Katie Mosher, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Wheelersburg's Avery Lowery and Aby Jones topped Kylie Snyder and Allison North, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Rachel Strickland of the Bulldogs defeated Serena Kataria, 6-4, 6-3. At No. 1 singles, Athens' Anna Chen beat Maria Nolan, 6-1, 6-2.
