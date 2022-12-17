HUNTINGTON — Huntington High gave driving lessons Saturday.
The Highlanders (3-2) drove the lane for baskets throughout a 64-44 victory over Woodrow Wilson (3-2) in girls high school basketball at Lucas-Archer Gym. The direct trek to the hoop frequently led to layups or drawn fouls.
"I made five out of six," junior forward Amara Jackson said, excitedly, of her improved free throw shooting.
Jackson scored 17 points to back senior Bentleigh Christus' 18-point effort. Jada Turner chipped in 10.
The Highlanders did most of their damage in the second half. Huntington High led 26-21 at halftime and just 30-27 with 6:21 left in the third quarter before Ella Giles' basket sparked a 17-4 run. The Flying Eagles never pulled closer than within 10 the rest of the way.
"I was pleased with the fact that we moved the ball well in the second half," HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. "The first half we were stagnant and standing around too much."
Woodrow Wilson played a zone defense trying to slow down the Highlanders. The strategy worked early.
"Anytime you play against a zone, you'd better beat everybody down the floor," Lucas said. "We still have a lot of work to do."
Amaya Smith gave the Highlanders a boost inside, scoring eight points.
The 5-foot-8 junior also was strong on the boards with eight rebounds.
"I've gotten way more aggressive taking it to the basket, finishing and getting open better," said Smith, a first-year starter and sister of former Huntington High all-stater and current Concord University men's standout Amare Smith.
Giles said she is pleased with her team's production despite the lack of a strong 3-point shooter.
"We put up 64 points and only six of them were off 3-pointers," Giles said. "We've been doing that. Imagine what we'd be like if we could shoot threes."
Lataja Creasey led Woodrow Wilson with 13 points. Abby Dillon chipped in 10 points.
The Highlanders return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Princeton. The Flying Eagles are home vs. Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
