Huntington’s Braden Shepherd speeds down the first-base line after hitting an RBI single against Cabell Midland in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball elimination game on Thursday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High pitcher/shortstop Braden Shepherd and catcher Eli Shouldis signed Friday to play baseball at Marietta College.
Marietta is 38-5 and top-ranked in NCAA Division III. The Pioneers are a national power at that level.
“The coaching staff is great,” Shepherd said. “The town is great. It’s wonderful. I’m super excited for my future. Marietta recruited me hard.”
Shouldis said he’s thrilled for the opportunity to continue playing ball with Shepherd, his best friend.
“A lot of places you visit, you don’t feel comfortable,” Shouldis said. “I went there and felt at home. I loved it.”
KOUNS TO RIO GRANDE: Karley Kouns continued a school tradition by signing to participate in track and field with the University of Rio Grande.
The Wheelersburg High School standout thrower is the latest in a long line of Wheelersburg student-athletes to join the RedStorm squad. Fellow thrower Justus Steward, sprinter Lauren Jolly and distance runner Alyssa Dingus also are former Pirates competing at Rio Grande.
Kouns said rural Rio Grande felt “homey and country.” She chose the RedStorm over offers from Muskingum and Dayton.
Kouns’ personal best throw in the shot put is 37 feet. She has hurled the discus 117 feet.
HAMRICK TO URG: Portsmouth High runner Dante Hamrick signed with Rio Grande. Hamrick excels in the 100- and 200-meters and on relay squads.
PRESTON TO OTTERBEIN: Wheelersburg girls soccer goal keeper Brynley Preston signed a letter of intent to play at Otterbein University.
Preston, who also stars in softball, said she was impressed by the Cardinals’ 11 Ohio Athletic Conference championships and seven NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
Preston, who has 200 saves the last two seasons, picked Otterbein over Georgetown College.
MORE SIGNINGS: Other local student-athletes to sign recently include Ashland track and cross country runner Tre Troxler with Georgetown College, Ashland linebacker Eric Billups with Rose Hulman, Huntington Prep basketball player Seth Hubbard with Western Michigan, Portsmouth West baseball player Eli Sayre with Shawnee State, Cabell Midland basketball star Chandler Schmidt with Navy and Spring Valley soccer standout Crosby Short with Asbury.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
