HUNTINGTON — Huntington High earned a split of its season series with Boyd County Monday night, defeating the Lions 67-66 in girls high school basketball.
Alezha Turner sank the winning free throw and the the Highlanders (5-1) held off Boyd County (3-3) at the Lucas-Archer Gym.
The Lions beat Huntington High 79-68 in the season-opening game for both teams Dec. 3 in Summit, Kentucky.
“It felt pretty decent to come back and beat them,” Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said. “They’re a good team. I’m happy with how our girls came back after losing down there the first time we played.”
Boyd County led 29-27 at halftime and 43-40 by the end of the third quarter. Huntington High used a 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, then jumped to a six-point lead, the largest by either team all game.
The Highlanders, though, continually missed free throws, allowing Boyd County to get back in the game.
“We got up six pretty fast, but couldn’t connect on our free throws,” Lucas said. “Boyd came back with those two 3-pointers and got back in it.”
The Lions, though, missed two of four foul shots in overtime, costing them a chance for a victory.
Madison Slash led the Highlanders with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Turner scored 17 points and Latahia Jackson chipped in 14.
Bailey Rucker and Harley Painter paced the Lions with 21 points apiece.
Huntington High entertains top-ranked University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Oh gosh, yes,” Lucas said after being asked if the Hawks (5-1) will present a great challenge for his team. “They’re very good.”
Boyd County returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday against Louisville Christian Academy at the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic High School.
BOYD COUNTY 14 15 14 13 10 — 66: Caldwell 7, Bailey Rucker 21, O’Dell 8, Harley Painter 21, Woods 2, Borders 7.
HUNTINGTON 15 12 13 16 11 — 67: Swann 4, Wooding 2, Latahia Jackson 14, Alezha Turner 17, Madison Slash 18, Ravyn Goodson 10.