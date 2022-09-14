The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220827 sv football 32.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington takes on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Aug. 26 at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals figures George Washington won’t play poorly two weeks in a row and Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. hopes Seals is correct.

The Highlanders (1-1) visit GW (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what could amount to a Mountain State Athletic Conference elimination game. Both teams own one loss in the league.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you