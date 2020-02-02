BECKLEY — Huntington High lost an early lead and fell to Princeton 73-51 Saturday in the big Atlantic Classic Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Highlanders (7-8) led 17-15 after one quarter, but fell behind 34-25 by halftime and posed little challenge in the second half.
Amare Smith scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Huntington High. Eli Archer scored 12 points.
Peyton Brown paced the Tigers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Delathan Wilborn scored 15 points and Ethan Parsons 13.
PRINCETON 15 19 16 23 — 73: Cochran 7, D. Wilborn 15, Brown 24, Parsons 13, Quesenberry 2, Martin 1, Hylton 2, C. Wilborn 2, Wellman 4, Broyles 3.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 17 8 14 12 — 51: Simms 7, Page 4, Smith 24, Archer 12, Lochow 2, Shook 2.
LOGAN 66, PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 44: David Early scored 35 points and passed the 2,000-point mark to lead the host Wildcats by the Crusaders.
With 2,003 points, Early also became Logan’s all-time leading scorer for boys or girls, passing Shayna Gore. Garrett Williamson scored 14 for the Wildcats (12-4).
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 12 7 20 5 — 44: X. Collie 14, Stricker 2. Boice 8, Garvin 5, Brunny 2, P. Copen 13.
LOGAN 16 13 17 20 — 66: David Early 35, Hayner 6, Garrett Williamson 14, Glick 2, Kirk 2, Hensley 7.
GirlsCALHOUN COUNTY 63, TOLSIA 28: Jozy Montgomery matched the Rebels with 28 points to help the Red Devils (13-5) to a victory in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament in Mount Zion, West Virginia.
Savannah Cunningham chipped in 10 for Calhoun County. Kylie Pollinger led Tolsia (9-8) with eight points.
The rebels play for third place in the tournament vs. Cameron at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Clay-Battelle High School.
TOLSIA 8 5 6 9 — 28: Pollinger 8, Browning 6, Boone 6, Marcum 3, Block 3, Salmons 2.
CALHOUN COUNTY 20 16 12 15 — 63: Montgomery 28, Cunningham 10, Dennis 8, Yeager 7, Carson 5, Whited 3, Harding 2.
Friday
Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 74, CAPITAL 69: Eli Archer scored a game-high 27 points and the Highlanders outscored the Cougars by eight in the fourth quarter to rally for the win in the Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley.
Amare Smith added 15 points for Huntington High (7-7) and Dionn Simms 11. Kerion Martin led Capital (7-7) with 24 points. Karrington Hill and De’Mahjae Clark each scored 10 points.
IRONTON 54, COAL GROVE 40: Trent Milleson scored a career-best 17 points to help the Fighting Tigers beat the Hornets at the Conley Center.
Gage Salyers and Jordan Grizzle each scored 12 points for Ironton (8-7 overall, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Malachi Wheeler paced Coal Grove (4-13, 3-9) with 10 points.
SOUTH POINT 62, ROCK HILL 35: The Pointers outscored the visiting Redmen 35-15 in the second half to pull away.
Chance Gunther scored 19 points to lead South Point (11-7, 8-4). Nakyan Turner scored 12 points, Mason Kazee 11 and Brody Blackwell 10. Braden Stamper led Rock Hill (3-15, 0-12) with 14 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 55, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 42: Jack Leith’s 22-point effort led the Vikings (13-5 overall, 9-3 Southern Ohio Conference) over the Panthers in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Drew Scherer scored 10 points for Symmes Valley. Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay (6-12, 5-7) with 17 points. Gage Moore scored 13 and Evan Woods 10.
ASHLAND 79, FAIRVIEW 55: The top-ranked team in Kentucky improved to 23-0 with a victory over the host Eagles.
Freshman Colin Porter scored 25 points and Ethan Sellers 20 for the Tomcats, whose leading scorer Cole Villers was out with an injured finger. Jaxon Manning and Terrick Smith each led Fairview (6-13) with 17 points. Jay Ferguson scored 13.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 44, HURRICANE 43: Despite being without three starters and trailing by 14 at the half, the Black Eagles came back to beat the home-standing Redskins and stop a five-game losing streak.
D.J. Johnson led South Charleston (7-7) with 13 points. The Black Eagles were without Shaiqwan Brown, Quay Sutton, and Harold Pannell. Austin Dearing led all scorers with 20 points for Hurricane (5-10). Nick Kennedy chipped in 11 points.
ST. ALBANS 79, SPRING VALLEY 52: The Red Dragons exploded for 46 second-half points in pulling away for the comfortable home victory.
Ethan Clay (23 points) and Drew Reed (21 points) combined for 44 points and Jaimelle Claytor added 14 for St. Albans (9-6). CJ Meredith netted a game-high 26 points for the Timberwolves (7-7).
WELLSTON 54, RIVER VALLEY 41: The Rockets (5–13 overall, 3-6 TVC) used a 23-6 second-half run to outdistance the visiting Raiders (5–2, 1-7).
Cyan Ervin scored 16 points and R.J. Ervin 15 for Wellston. Josh Bodey grabbed 10 rebounds. Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 18 points. Brandon Call added 15.
POINT PLEASANT 69, RAVENSWOOD 62: Kyelar Morrow dropped in 25 points and Hunter Bush 22 as the host Big Blacks picked up the win. Also for Point (5-8), Eric Chapman scored 14 points. The Red Devils (8-7) received 25 points from Jaycob Creel and 10 from Matthew Carte.
OVC 54, PARKERSBURG CHRISTIAN 41: Mark Oliver scored 34 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead Ohio Valley Christian (9-12) to a triumph in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Nazzelrod scored 21 points and Kaleb Dean 10 for the Knights.
CLAY-BATTELLE 73, BUFFALO 63: The Cee-Bees jumped to a 13-point lead to earn the road victory in the Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Levi Carrico paced Clay-Battelle with 20 points and was followed by Coltin Barr and Mojo Chisner with 19 points each. Alec Hanshaw scored a game-high 22 points for Buffalo. Ian Thompson added 14 points.
RIPLEY 51, LINCOLN COUNTY 28: Ty Johnson scored 23 points as the Vikings (8-6) traveled to Hamlin, West Virginia, and handed the Panthers their fourth loss in their last five games. Will Carpenter led Lincoln County (10-6) with 14 points.
EASTERN-MEIGS 54, WAHAMA 28: The Eagles (9-9 overall, 6-6 TVC) used a 40-20 rebounding edge and 22 White Falcons turnovers to win in Reedsville, Ohio.
Garrett Barringer led Eastern with 25 points. Ryan Dill scored 13 and Derrick Matheney 10. Will Oldaker snatches 13 rebounds. Harrison Panko-Shields led Wahama (0-15, 0-13) with eight points.
Girls
ASHLAND 55, FAIRVIEW 44: Morgan Bradley scored 24 points and grasped 12 rebounds as the Kittens (13-6) beat the host Eagles (17-5). Mikayla Martin added 10 points.
Jordan Rakes scored 23 for Fairview. Gracie Crisp chipped in 16.