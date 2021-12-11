HUNTINGTON — Given his team has had five full practices together, Huntington boys basketball coach Ty Holmes said he was pleased with his team despite its 54-41 defeat on Saturday at the hands of Peninsula Catholic.
Still, Holmes said his team showed that it had a long way to go as was evident by the Knights outscoring the Highlanders 18-3 in the final period.
Huntington shot 5 of 18 from the free-throw line helping Peninsula Catholic (6-1) overcome a late second-half deficit.
“For not playing together, just getting our football guys for five days, and really not playing together, what we accomplished today I thought it was good compared to our practices,” Holmes said. “We make foul shots we win the game.”
After falling behind early, Huntington outscored Peninsula Catholic in the second and third quarters. A field goal by Michael Johnson put the Highlanders ahead 38-33 with 1:59 to play in the third quarter.
Then the game got away from Huntington (0-1).
Peninsula Catholic’s Chris Brown and Kamari Vinson helped the Knights score the first 14 points of the fourth quarter.
Johnson hit Huntington’s only field goal of the fourth quarter with 3:51 to play to cut the Knights’ lead to 47-40. The Highlanders’ sophomore made a foul shot for the only other point the home team scored through the remainder of the game.
“We’re pretty happy going home 2-0,” Peninsula Catholic head coach Trevor Dorsey said after his team defeated Ashland Blazer on Friday 68-65 before handing a loss to his alma mater. “It’s been a rewarding trip for these guys and a real good experience.”
Dorsey, a 1999 Huntington graduate, brought his team from Newport News, Virginia — a seven-hour trip, he said.
“We were a little gassed out tonight.
“I think Huntington’s going to win some ballgames. They’re probably a little bit young, but they’ve got some good athletes.
Despite playing its seventh game of the season overall, Peninsula Catholic lost the turnover battle to Huntington 14-12.
The Highlanders will play their next seven games away from Lucas-Archer Gymnasium beginning with their next contest on Tuesday at Parkersburg.
PENINSULA CATHOLIC 17 11 8 18 — 54: Gardner 5-10 4-6 0-0 13, Joyner 0-1 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 7-9 1-1 4-7 19, Gray 2-6 0-1 2-3 6, Mann 1-6 1-3 0-0 3, Waddington 2-3 0-0 1-1 5, Vinson 1-1 0-0 3-3 5, Johnson 0-2 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 16-37 5-12 14-19 54.
HUNTINGTON 8 16 14 3 — 41: Motley 5-9 4-6 2-2 16, Johnson 5-8 0-0 2-8 12, Hickman 3-7 0-1 1-4 7, Lochow 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Graves 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Tubbs 0-2 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 15-30 5-11 5-18 41.