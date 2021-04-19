The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Morgantown, Robert C. Byrd, Williamstown and Man claimed West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll championships Monday.

In the boys poll, Huntington High (9-3, 54) fell from third to fifth in Class AAAA after losses to Cabell Midland, George Washington and Tolsia. Cabell Midland (10-3, 47) remained sixth despite beating HHS and then Parkersburg in the Mountain State Athletic Conference consolation game.

Morgantown (13-1, 90) received all nine first-place votes to claim the poll championship. George Washington (11-1, 79) finished second, followed by Martinsburg (12-1, 66) and University (8-1, 62). Greenbrier East (9-2, 34) was seventh, with South Charleston (11-4, 22), Wheeling Park (9-5, 17) and Princeton (10-3, 10) finishing the top 10. Parkersburg South, Musselman, Jefferson and Spring Valley received votes.

Tolsia (10-4, 41) parlayed its 51-50 victory over Huntington High and a 73-65 triumph over Spring Valley into a two-spot jump to No. 6 in Class A. The Rebels trail No. 1 Man (11-1, 88), which received seven first-place votes, No. 2 Pendleton County (12-0, 79), which received two No. 1 nods and is the only undefeated team in the state, James Monroe (14-1, 72), Tug Valley (10-2, 65) and Clay-Battelle (12-2, 46). Webster County (8-6, 25), Greenbrier East (9-6, 25), Cameron (9-4, 16) and Greater Beckley Christian (7-6, 16) round out the top 10. Tucker County, Mount View, Sherman and Tygarts Valley picked up votes.

Robert C. Byrd (12-1, 90) was a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA, ahead of Fairmont Senior (13-1, 81), Shady Spring (9-2, 67), Nitro (12-3, 59) and Wheeling Central (9-2, 55). Logan (12-4, 49) was sixth, followed by Herbert Hoover (10-3, 35), Grafton (11-4, 18), Winfield (11-5, 18) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (3-5, 10). Lincoln County, Hampshire and North Marion appeared on ballots.

Williamstown (12-1, 89) claimed the Class AA poll crown with eight of nine first-place votes. No. 2 Charleston Catholic (9-2, 79) picked up the other first-place vote. Poca (9-4, 69), St. Marys (12-3, 65), Clay County (10-3, 53), Braxton County (9-4, 39), Ravenswood (11-6, 34), Magnolia (8-6, 30), South Harrison (8-5, 18) and Chapmanville (6-6, 14) round out the top 10. Ritchie County, Buffalo and Wyoming East received votes.

