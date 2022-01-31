HUNTINGTON — If the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll is an indicator, the Class AAAA state championship game will be a rematch of the 2021 title contest.
Defending state champion Huntington (12-0, 100 points) was a unanimous No. 1, with last season’s runner-up Cabell Midland (10-3, 82) second. The Highlanders and Knights are scheduled to play Feb. 10 in Ona.
Morgantown (12-3, 80) was third, followed by Wheeling Park (15-2, 78), Greenbrier East (9-1, 54), Capital (9-5, 38), Princeton (9-2, 33), Buckhannon-Upshur (12-3, 31), Parkersburg (9-4, 30) and Jefferson (9-0, 11).
In Class AAA, Wayne (12-2, 80) held firm at No. 3 behind unanimous No. 1 Fairmont Senior (13-1, 100) and North Marion (12-1, 88). Logan (12-2, 72) remained fourth, with Nitro (10-4, 55) fifth. Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Ripley, Philip Barbour and PikeView rounded out the top 10.
Tolsia (11-3, 74) came in at No. 3 for the second consecutive week, behind unanimous No. 1 Gilmer County (13-0, 100) and Cameron (12-2, 90) in Class A. Huntington St. Joe (2-7, 22) slipped from eighth to ninth after a 44-41 loss at Rock Hill. Tucker County was fourth, Webster County fifth, Doddridge County sixth, Clay-Battelle seventh, Calhoun County eighth and Pendleton County 10th.
Parkersburg Catholic (10-0, 100) was top-ranked in Class AA, ahead of Petersburg, Wyoming East, Frankfort, St. Marys, Summers County, Charleston Catholic, Mingo Central, Ritchie County and Chapmanville.
Huntington (9-5, 28) remained eighth in Class AAAA boys. Morgantown (10-3, 98) earned nine of 10 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Parkersburg South (13-1, 87) was second. Jefferson (9-0, 85) picked up one first-place vote to rank third. George Washington, Capital, South Charleston, Hedgesville, Huntington, University and Musselman make up the rest of the top 10.
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (9-4, 70) slipped from third to fourth after a 67-61 loss to Cabell Midland. Top-ranked James Monroe (13-1, 99) was No. 1 on nine ballots. No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian (8-2, 88) received the other No. 1 nod. Defending state champion Man (10-2, 71) jumped from fourth to third. Tucker County, Tug Valley, Webster County, Cameron and Pendleton County rounded out the top 10.
Logan (12-0, 98) topped Class AAA with eight first-place votes. No. 2 Shady Spring (10-1, 85) and No. 3 Fairmont Senior (10-0, 84) each garnered one first-place vote. Wheeling Central (11-1, 73) was fourth ahead of Elkins, Winfield, Herbert Hoover, East Fairmont, Grafton and Berkeley Springs.
Poca (12-1, 100) was a consensus No. 1 in Class AA. St. Marys (12-0, 87) was second, Bluefield third, Williamstown fourth and Ravenswood fifth. South Harrison, Chapmanville, Wyoming East, Mingo Central and Buffalo filled out the rest of the top 10.