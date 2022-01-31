The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220201-hds-ap poll.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell Midland's Rylie Allie guards Huntington's Dionna Gray during a high school basketball game April 15, 2021 at Huntington High School.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — If the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll is an indicator, the Class AAAA state championship game will be a rematch of the 2021 title contest.

Defending state champion Huntington (12-0, 100 points) was a unanimous No. 1, with last season’s runner-up Cabell Midland (10-3, 82) second. The Highlanders and Knights are scheduled to play Feb. 10 in Ona.

Morgantown (12-3, 80) was third, followed by Wheeling Park (15-2, 78), Greenbrier East (9-1, 54), Capital (9-5, 38), Princeton (9-2, 33), Buckhannon-Upshur (12-3, 31), Parkersburg (9-4, 30) and Jefferson (9-0, 11).

In Class AAA, Wayne (12-2, 80) held firm at No. 3 behind unanimous No. 1 Fairmont Senior (13-1, 100) and North Marion (12-1, 88). Logan (12-2, 72) remained fourth, with Nitro (10-4, 55) fifth. Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Ripley, Philip Barbour and PikeView rounded out the top 10.

Tolsia (11-3, 74) came in at No. 3 for the second consecutive week, behind unanimous No. 1 Gilmer County (13-0, 100) and Cameron (12-2, 90) in Class A. Huntington St. Joe (2-7, 22) slipped from eighth to ninth after a 44-41 loss at Rock Hill. Tucker County was fourth, Webster County fifth, Doddridge County sixth, Clay-Battelle seventh, Calhoun County eighth and Pendleton County 10th.

Parkersburg Catholic (10-0, 100) was top-ranked in Class AA, ahead of Petersburg, Wyoming East, Frankfort, St. Marys, Summers County, Charleston Catholic, Mingo Central, Ritchie County and Chapmanville.

Huntington (9-5, 28) remained eighth in Class AAAA boys. Morgantown (10-3, 98) earned nine of 10 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Parkersburg South (13-1, 87) was second. Jefferson (9-0, 85) picked up one first-place vote to rank third. George Washington, Capital, South Charleston, Hedgesville, Huntington, University and Musselman make up the rest of the top 10.

In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (9-4, 70) slipped from third to fourth after a 67-61 loss to Cabell Midland. Top-ranked James Monroe (13-1, 99) was No. 1 on nine ballots. No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian (8-2, 88) received the other No. 1 nod. Defending state champion Man (10-2, 71) jumped from fourth to third. Tucker County, Tug Valley, Webster County, Cameron and Pendleton County rounded out the top 10.

Logan (12-0, 98) topped Class AAA with eight first-place votes. No. 2 Shady Spring (10-1, 85) and No. 3 Fairmont Senior (10-0, 84) each garnered one first-place vote. Wheeling Central (11-1, 73) was fourth ahead of Elkins, Winfield, Herbert Hoover, East Fairmont, Grafton and Berkeley Springs.

Poca (12-1, 100) was a consensus No. 1 in Class AA. St. Marys (12-0, 87) was second, Bluefield third, Williamstown fourth and Ravenswood fifth. South Harrison, Chapmanville, Wyoming East, Mingo Central and Buffalo filled out the rest of the top 10.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you