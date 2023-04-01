Huntington's Malik McNeeley takes off from the starting line during the 100-yard dash as athletes compete during the Akers-Hale track and field meet on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Jasmine Moore, right, and Jordan Persinger celebrate together following the 100-yard dash during the Akers-Hale track and field meet on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Huntington's Malik McNeeley takes off from the starting line during the 100-yard dash as athletes compete during the Akers-Hale track and field meet on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Jasmine Moore, right, and Jordan Persinger celebrate together following the 100-yard dash during the Akers-Hale track and field meet on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA – Moments after Huntington High won the boys title in the Carlos Akers/Doc Hale Memorial, coach Justin Ross had this message for the track and field Highlanders.
“We’ve got to get better,” Ross, who is a trainer at Huntington High and now the boss for the boys this season, said after the Highlanders piled up 139.5 points to prevail in the first big test of the season.
Cabell Midland was second with 113 and Winfield third with 76 in the meet held on a breezy Saturday at Cabell Midland’s Chris Parsons Track.
“This means a lot to the kids,” Ross said. “The first big one (meet). The first step. There are many steps left to reach our goal.”
That would be contending for first in Class AAA in the WVSSAC state meet in about six weeks at Laidley Field in Charleston.
The Highlanders got solid efforts in sprints and relays to lead the pack. Myles Meadors won the 400 and Donovan Garrett the 110 hurdles. They won the 4x200 (Kei-Val Kelly, Ethan Bailey, Zaiden Scott and Meadors), the 4x100 (Zah Telio Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Malik McNeely and Scott) and shuttle hurdles (Garrett, Camryn Veazey, Avonte Crawford and Kahani Walker).
Michael Johnson won won the long jump with a meet record (22 feet, 5.5 inches). Huntington scored well in other events as well.
“We’ve got a good mix,” Ross said. “Work every day to get better.”
Meadors, who ran a 52.20, said he picked up his pace with about 200 meters left. He held off a challenge from Spring Valley’s Bryce Fuller at the tape.
“Going too slow. Things were not working. Had to pick it up,” Meadors said, adding his goal is to get under 50 seconds. “I felt him coming. I thought it was close. Build on this and get ready for Hurricane.”
Winfield’s Brayden Marshall started with a win the 3,200 in a meet-record time (9:07). He came back to win the 800 later.
“The big secret is I’m around an amazing team, amazing coaches,” he said. “I go hard every time. My teammates push me.
“The wind … tried not to feel it. Expand my strides with the wind, shorten strides against the wind. I’m from the Kanawha Valley and we face good competition. I’ve been fortunate to work with good teammates and they pushed me, helped me develop.”
His teammate Christian Penaloza won the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Spring Valley’s Kyrell Lewis won the 200. Cabell Midland’s Isaiah Hagley won the discus with a meet record 172 feet, 6 inches and teammate Michel Lunsford won the shot put with a toss to 53 feet, 9 inches. The Knights also won the 4x400.
Hurricane won the 4x800.
On the girls side, Winfield’s Rachael Withrow started the meet with a win in the 3,200 and ran anchor on the winning 4x800 team. The Generals, with their depth, finished first with 129 points and Huntington second with 98.
“The coaches push us to be the best,” Withrow said. “I wanted to run faster. Doing your best is all that matters. We have a lot of tradition here.”
One of Huntington’s top performers was Ciera Thacker, who excels in the sprints. The senior won the 100 and 200 and ran anchor on the victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay squads. In the 4x200, she made up a big deficit on the anchor leg.
“I see what we’re doing,” Thacker said. “I’m anchor and my job is to finish strong no matter how we do.”
Thacker is attracting attention from colleges, with one of the top being American University.
“Track. You either love it or you hate it. We’ll see how this goes,” Thacker said. “I try to motivate myself and teammates in practice. I try to make every day my day.”
Hurricane got doubles from Audrey Hall with wins in the 800 and 1,600 and Lily Haught with wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Teammate Morgan Miller won the pole vault.
For Spring Valley, Avery Ellis won the high jump and Haleigh Crum the long jump.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.