CHARLESTON — Huntington grabbed more rebounds than George Washington scored points.
That first statistic directly affected the second as the top-seeded Highlanders (22-1) clobbered the eighth-seeded Patriots 74-30 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Huntington outrebounded GW 49-23, with 20 coming on the offensive boards. That led to 22 second-chance points and a 34-14 advantage in the paint for the Highlanders.
“It’s kind of misleading,” Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said of the offensive rebounding stat. “Two or three times on offense we got three or four rebounds. We missed shots, but we dominated the boards and that’s what we do most of the time. I don’t think we’ve ever been outrebounded this year.”
Imani Hickman, a 5-foot-11 senior, led Huntington with 12 rebounds to go with 14 points. Jada Turner, a 5-8 sophomore, scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“I was nervous at first, but after a couple of minutes I got past it,” said Turner said, who scored eight points in the second quarter when her team outscored GW 29-8 to lead 41-12 by halftime.
Senior guard Dionna Gray, who was named the Gatorade state player of the year on Wednesday, scored seven points on 3-for-18 shooting, but issued nine assists, grabbed six rebounds and made five steals.
“I know I need to step up when I need to,” Gray said. “Obviously tonight I didn’t need to. My teammates can score just as much as I can. I trust them with the ball.”
The Highlanders dominated most stats, making 16 steals to the Patriots’ six, forcing 20 turnovers and committing 13, and handing out 16 assists to GW’s three.
The Highlanders advance to the semifinals at 5:30 Friday against the winner of Thursday’s late game featuring Cabell Midland (17-5) and Capital (15-10).
Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster said he was proud of his team, which finished 11-14 during an injury-laden season, even though it was overmatched by the defending state champion.
“Huntington’s pretty good, aren’t they?” LaMaster asked with a grin. “They’re as advertised. We thought our best chance was to get in a matchup zone, but they shot the 3 ball well. I’m proud of our players for getting us here. It’s a credit to these kids that they fought through all the ups and downs and adversity to get here.”
GW, which was led by Kierstyn Fore and Alaira Evans with seven points each, returns all but one player, including all five starters. LaMaster said he’s excited about that.
“Moving forward, I’m excited to see all these kids back,” LaMaster said. “This was tremendous for them.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 4 8 9 9 — 30: Fore 2-8 1-4 2-4 7, Lohan 1-8 0-3 0-0 2, N. Smith 1-8 1-4 1-2 4, Thomas 2-2 0-0 0-2 4, Evans 2-7 1-3 2-2 7, Watson 1-2 0-1 0-2 2, Seyer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-3 0-0 2-2 2, M. Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Shamma 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Harmon 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-41 3-15 7-14 30.
HUNTINGTON 12 29 22 11 — 74: Jackson 3-5 0-0 3-4 79 L. Smith 2-7 2-4 0-0 6, Hickman 6-9 0-0 2-2 14, Gray 3-18 1-7 0-0 7, Turner 7-14 4-9 0-0 18, Kaufmann 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, M. Smith 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Christus 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Spaulding 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Giles 3-4 0-1 2-2 2, De La Rosa 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, A. Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 1-1 1-1 1-2 4. Totals: 28-65 9-25 9-12 74.