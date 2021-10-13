ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Huntington High (8-8-1) scored five goals in the second half to defeat Fairland 6-0 Tuesday in high school girls soccer at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Lily Banford scored the winning goal off a pass from Claire Johnson four minutes into the game. One minute into the second half, Sophie Weiler scored off an assist by Cali Ellis. Nine minutes later, Banford assisted Claire Burberry to make it 3-0. Burberry then assisted Johnson in the 57th minute before Brinley Elkins scored on a free kick. Burberry set the score with a goal off an Ellis assist.
CABELL MIDLAND 7, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2: Olivia Charles scored four goals and assisted on two as the Knights (15-5) defeated the Irish (4-9-3) at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
Charles assisted Hanley Riner, then scored off a Riner assist for a 2-0 lead. Charles then added goals off passes from Rebekah Hunt and Cailyn Lowe around a goal by Emma Shields off a pass by Riner. Shields scored again off a Charles assist. Charles finished the scoring off a pass from Nadine Abdelgaber.
SOUTH POINT 6, CHESAPEAKE 0: Jasmyn Jones and Anny Broughton each scored two goals to help the host Pointers (8-7-1) beat the Panthers.
Jones scored in the 20th and 28th minutes for a 2-0 lead. Broughton's penalty kick, the senior's first career goal, made it 3-0. After Keilanee Montgomery found the net, Broughton scored again off an assist by Jones for a 5-0 lead. Jones assisted Whitney McKenzie in the 67th minute to set the score. Makinzi Luhrsen made seven saves and Jaidyn Malone four for South Point.
"We started off a little slow, but really got going towards the end of the first half and it rolled over into the second half," Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said. "Alli Stidham was a spark force in the defensive midfield and shut down a lot of Chesapeake's threats before they could really start."
EAST CARTER 4, RUSSELL 1: Avery Hall scored the game-winning goal as the Raiders (17-1-2) beat the Red Devils in the 16th Region tournament semifinals in Morehead, Kentucky.
Emersyn Elliott assisted Ellie Thomas for East Carter's first goal and added a score of her own. Russell (11-5-2) tied it on a shot by Eva Blanke. Savannah Adams also scored for the Raiders.
Fleming County defeated Ashland 3-2 in the other semifinal.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Layla Brown issued 22 assists and Aly Caldwell 10 as the Lions (28-1) swept the Royals (12-8) 25-8, 25-8, 25-11 in Ashland.
HURRICANE WINS THREE: The Redskins (18-6-1 overall, 13-3 Mountain State Athletic Conference) won three matches Tuesday. Hurricane defeated Parkersburg South 25-23, 25-18; Parkersburg 25-18, 26-24; and Ripley 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.