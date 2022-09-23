HUNTINGTON — C.J. Johnson celebrated her birthday with a pair of goals as Huntington High routed Fairland Thursday in girls high school soccer at Scotland Yard.
Jocelyn Baker scored two goals, including the game winner. Myrthe De Kam also found the back of the net twice. Sophie Weiler and Jaycie McClintic also scored.
Boys soccer
EAST CARTER 3, SPRING VALLEY 2: Tyler Bishop scored two goals and Austin Fruth one as the Raiders beat the Timberwolves in Grayson, Kentucky.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 160, SPRING VALLEY 176: The Knights rode a 36 from Matthew Carney to a triumph over the Timberwolves at the Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville. Taylor Sargent shot 39, Cooper Childress 43 and Caleb Ferguson 45 for Cabell Midland.
PUTNAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Savannah Hawkins shot a tournament-low, even-par 36 to pace Hurricane to the Putnam County golf championship at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia. The Redskins finished at 148. Winfield was second at 160 and Buffalo third at 229. The Generals’ Stephen McDavid and Bison’s Austin Willard each shot 37 to tie for second.
WEST WINS SOC: Portsmouth West shot 211 to edge South Webster by one stroke and win the Southern Ohio Conference girls golf championship at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course in McDermott, Ohio. Jeeps sophomore Ava Messer fired a 44 to win medalist honors. The Senators’ Charlie Jo Howard shot 46 to place second. Minford shot 239 to finish third, followed by Eastern-Pike at 255 and Northwest and Waverly 265.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Grace Clark issued 28 assists and made 14 kills to pace the Volleycats (15-4) past the Lions 25-15, 25-17, 31-29. Sophie Suman made 12 digs. For Lewis County (9-8), Sarah Weddington contributed 15 digs and 13 kills.
FAIRVIEW 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Kiera Loving made four kills and four aces as the Eagles (14-5) defeated the Bulldogs (10-8) 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 in Westwood, Kentucky.
