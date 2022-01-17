HUNTINGTON — The girls rule and the boys are back in.
That’s not a weird mashup of songs by the bands Haschak Sisters and Thin Lizzy, but a description of Huntington’s place in the West Virginia Associated Press high school basketball polls.
The defending Class AAAA state champion Highlanders girls (9-0) were a unanimous selection at No. 1 with 100 points. Huntington’s boys (6-4) returned to the top 10 at No. 6 after a one-week absence after upsetting previous No. 2 George Washington last week.
Behind the Huntington girls were Morgantown (11-2, 79) and Wheeling Park (11-1, 79) at No. 2, just ahead of No. 4 Cabell Midland (7-3, 68). The Knights beat Morgantown 37-34 last week and play No. 10 G.W., Tuesday, Huntington Thursday and Wheeling Park, Friday. Greenbrier East, Princeton, Capital, Buckhannon-Upshur, Parkersburg and G.W. round out the top 10.
In Class AAA, Wayne (8-2, 66) rose from fifth to fourth behind Fairmont Senior (12-0, 99, nine first-place votes), North Marion (9-0, 88), and Logan (9-0, 79, one No. 1 vote). Nitro, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour, Pikeview, Robert C. Byrd and Winfield fill out the rest of the top 10.
Tolsia (9-1, 72) held at No. 4 in Class A. Huntington St. Joe (2-5, 44) slipped one spot to sixth. Gilmer County (12-0) was a unanimous No. 1. Cameron (9-1, 89) and Tucker County (9-2, 75) were second, and third, respectively. Clay-Battelle was fifth, Doddridge County seventh, Webster County eighth, Tug Valley ninth and Calhoun County 10th.
In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic (8-0) earned all 10 first-place votes.
The Crusaders were followed by Wyoming East, Petersburg, Frankfort, St. Marys, Summers County, Charleston Catholic, Mingo Central, Ritchie County and Williamstown.
Ahead of the Highlander boys in Class AAAA were No. 1 Morgantown (6-3, 98, nine first-place votes), Parkersburg South (7-1, 86), Jefferson (7-0, 85, one No. 1 nod), George Washington and South Charleston. Musselman was seventh, ahead of Hedgesville, Martinsburg and Capital.
Huntington St. Joe (7-3, 75) climbed from fourth to third in Class A, behind Greater Beckley Christian (8-1, 97, nine first-place votes) and James Monroe (7-3, 75). Man (7-2, 73) garnered the other No. 1 vote to rank third ahead of Tug Valley, Tucker County, Greenbrier West, Tygarts Valley, Webster County and Pendleton County.
Logan (8-1, 93) was atop Class AAA with six first-place votes. Shady Spring (8-1, 88) was second with two No. 1 votes. Fairmont Senior (8-0, 85) was third and was No. 1 on two ballots. Winfield (8-1, 68) was fourth, followed by Wheeling Central, East Fairmont, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Berkeley Springs and Ripley.
Poca (8-1) was a unanimous No. 1 pick in Class AA. St. Marys (9-0, 87) was second, ahead of Bluefield, Ravenswood, South Harrison, Chapmanville, Mingo Central, Charleston Catholic and Wyoming East.