HUNTINGTON -- Huntington's victories over Cabell Midland and University last week helped keep the Highlanders at the top of Class AAAA in the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll.
Huntington St. Joe, meanwhile, fell out of the top 10 in Class A for the first time since 2007.
The defending state champion Highlanders (15-1, 100 points) beat the Knights and Hawks on the road, impressing voters enough to coax all 10 first-place votes. Morgantown (16-3, 88) was second and Wheeling Park (16-2, 78) third. The 60-48 loss was a factor in Cabell Midland (12-4, 72) slipping from third to fourth. Parkersburg was fifth, followed by Buckhannon-Upshur, Greenbrier East, Capital, Princeton and Jefferson in the top 10. Spring Valley was awarded four points.
In Class AAA, Wayne (16-4, 73) dipped from third to fourth. Fairmont Senior (19-1, 100) was a unanimous top pick, with North Marion (18-2, 87) second and Logan (15-2, 80) third. Ripley was fifth, ahead of Nitro, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour and PikeView. Winfield picked up six points for 11th.
In Class A, Tolsia (12-4, 76) was third behind No. 1 Gilmer County (15-1, 10) and No. 2 Cameron (14-3, 90). Following the Rebels were Calhoun County, Webster County, Tucker County, Doddridge County and, tied for 10th, Tug Valley and Pendleton County. St. Joe earned five points.
Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 100) rounded out the unanimous sweep of top-ranked teams, topping Class AA. Wyoming East (11-2, 86) was second, St. Marys third, Petersburg fourth and Frankfort fifth. Summers County, Ritchie County, Mingo Central, Chapmanville and Charleston Catholic rounded out the top 10.
In the boys poll, Huntington High held firm at No. 9 in Class AAA, which features a new No. 1. Jefferson (16-0, 85) received four first-place votes to take the top spot away from No. 2 Morgantown (13-4, 83), which garnered five first-pace votes. Parkersburg South (13-4, 83) remained third, ahead of George Washington, South Charleston, Capital, University, Hedgesville, Huntington and Spring Mills. Cabell Midland (10-9) was given four points.
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (12-7, 54) slipped from fourth to fifth. James Monroe (17-1, 90) was a unanimous No. 1. Man (14-2, 76) was second ahead of Greater Beckley Christian, Cameron, St. Joe, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Webster County, Tug Valley and Pendleton County.
Logan (15-1, 87) occupied the top spot in Class AA. The Wildcats received six first-place votes. No. 2 Shady Spring (16-1, 84) picked up the other three. Fairmont Senior (12-1, 71) was third, followed by Wheeling Central, Elkins, Winfield, Herbert Hoover, Grafton, Berkeley Springs and East Fairmont.
Poca (17-1, 90) was a consensus No. 1 in Class AA, with Bluefield (13-2, 78) second. St. Marys was third, followed by Williamstown, South Harrison, Ravenswood, Chapmanville, Wyoming East, Charleston Catholic and Buffalo.