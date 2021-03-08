HUNTINGTON — Huntington High girls basketball standout Imani Hickman said she thinks the Highlanders’ can contend for a state championship.
West Virginia Associated Press Poll voters agree, as they voted HHS (1-0) No. 2 in Class AAAA on Monday. The Highlanders received one first-place vote and 79 points to trail only Wheeling Park (1-0, 80 points).
“I can see us making the state tournament,” Hickman said. “We have a good future together.”
Preseason No. 1 George Washington (0-1, 75) received two first-place votes, but slipped to third after losing 51-36 at Rowan County (8-6). Morgantown (0-0, 54) and Woodrow Wilson (1-1, 51) rounded out the top five.
Parkersburg (1-0, 49) was sixth, Cabell Midland (0-0, 45) seventh, Martinsburg (0-1, 22) eighth, Bridgeport (1-1 14), ninth and South Charleston (0-1, 11) 10th. Cabell Midland plays host to George Washington on Thursday after visiting No. 11 Capital on Tuesday. The Cougars received six points, with Buckhannon-Upshur earning five, Spring Valley two and Greenbrier East two. Spring Valley plays host to Huntington High on Tuesday.
In Class AAA, Huntington St. Joe (2-0, 61) used a 70-30 victory over Scott and a 52-26 triumph over Wahama to secure the No. 4 spot. The Irish were voted No. 1 on one ballot. Fairmont Senior (3-0, 86) earned six first-place votes to rank No. 1. North Marion (2-0, 82) picked up two first-place votes to rank No. 2, with Nitro (1-0, 68) third, Huntington St. Joe fourth and Wayne 0-0, 57) fifth.
Winfield (1-0, 40) was sixth, followed by Logan (2-0, 32), Wheeling Central (0-0, 24), East Fairmont (1-1, 17) and PikeView (1-0, 9). Also receiving votes were Lincoln (8), Lewis County (4), Weir (3), Westside (2), Lincoln County (1) and Robert C. Byrd (1).
Wyoming East (0-0, 84) picked up four first-place votes to top the poll. Parkersburg Catholic (2-0, 83) was No. 1 on four ballots and was second. Summers County (1-0, 75, one first-place vote) was third, Frankfort (1-1, 56) fourth and St. Marys (1-0, 55) fifth. Charleston Catholic (0-2, 37), Williamstown (0-0, 29), Chapmanville (0-0, 23), Mingo Central (1-0, 21) and Ritchie County (0-1, 12) made up the rest of the top 10. Magnolia (10) and Trinity (10) received votes.
In Class A, Tolsia (0-1, 37) is seventh, ahead of Pocahontas County (0-1, 22), James Monroe (1-0, 19) and Sherman (2-0, 12). Gilmer County (1-0, 89) garnered eight first-place votes to rank No. 1. Tucker County (2-0, 82) earned one first-place nod and was second. Calhoun County (1-0, 59) was third, followed in the top six by Tug Valley (1-1, 55), Webster County (2-0, 50) and Cameron (0-0, 43). Others receiving votes were, Greenbrier West (9), Wood County Christian (9), Clay-Battelle (4), Greater Beckley Christian (3), Tygarts Valley (2) and River View (1).
Cabell Midland (0-0, 78) picked up one first-place vote and ranked third in boys Class AAAA. Morgantown (2-0, 95) earned eighth No. 1 votes to top the poll. George Washington (2-0, 66) earned the other first-place vote to rank second. Martinsburg (0-1, 68) and Woodrow Wilson (0-1, 42) rounded out the top five.
Wheeling Park (0-1, 33) was sixth, followed by Parkersburg South (1-0, 32), University (0-0, 25), Capital (2-0, 18), and tied for 10th, Musselman (0-1, 17) and St. Albans (0-1, 17). Jefferson (13), Hedgesville (10), Huntington High (9), Buckhannon-Upshur (4), South Charleston (1) and Oak Hill (1) received votes.
In Class AAA, Lincoln County (1-0, 8) tied with Westside (0-0, 8) at No. 10. Robert C. Byrd (0-0, 93) was No. 1 with four first-place votes. Shady Spring (1-0, 91) also received four first-place votes to rank second. Wheeling Central (2-0, 83) picked up the other two first-place votes to rank third. Nitro (1-0, 61) was fourth and Fairmont Senior (1-0, 52) fifth.
Clarksburg Notre Dame (0-0, 48) was sixth, followed by Logan (1-1, 44), North Marion (1-0, 34) and Berkeley Springs (1-1, 10). Others named on ballots included, Lincoln (7), Herbert Hoover (4), Hampshire (3), Trinity (3) and Grafton (1).
In Class AA, Poca (1-0, 99) received nine first-place votes to rank No. 1. Williamstown (1-0, 78) picked up the other first-place vote to tie Bluefield (1-0, 78) at No. 2. Charleston Catholic (1-1, 76) was fourth and St. Marys (0-0, 56) fifth. Chapmanville (0-1, 34), Magnolia (0-1, 31), Parkersburg Catholic (0-1, 23), Ritchie County (0-0 23) and Frankfort (0-1, 19) finish the top 10.
Moorefield (12), Wyoming East (9), Huntington St. Joe (4), Braxton County (4), Summers County (2) and Mingo Central (2) received votes.
In Class A, Tolsia (2-0, 32) was eighth, followed by James Monroe (0-0, 15) and Weirton Madonna (0-1, 10). Greater Beckley Christian (1-0, 91), took the top spot with six first-place votes. Man (1-0, 85) was No. 2 with three No. 1 votes. Pendleton County (0-0, 80) picked up one first-place vote to rank third. Tug Valley (1-0, 73) and Greenbrier West (0-1, 57) made up the top five. Webster County (1-0, 48) was No. 6, followed by Clay-Battelle (1-0, 40). Also receiving votes were, Tucker County (8), Cameron (6), East Hardy (2), Doddridge County (1), Gilmer County (1) and Wahama (1).