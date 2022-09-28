SPRING VALLEY — Brinley Elkins scored on a penalty shot after a handball to give Huntington High the only goal it needed in a 6-0 victory over Spring Valley on Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Calli Ellis and Sophie Weiler followed with a goal each, assisting each other, to make it 3-0. Ellis scored again at the 46-minute mark for a 4-0 lead. C.J. Johnson scored off an assist by Weiler before Annie Tomlin found the back of the net off a pass from Jaycee McClintic with 11 minutes to play, setting the score.
CABELL MIDLAND 11, RIVERSIDE 0: Olivia Charles scored five goals and assisted on three others as the Knights walloped the Warriors in Ona. Cailyn Lowe scored one goal and issued five assists. Taylor Harris had one goal and an assist. Caroline Wallace, Nadine Abdelgaber, Rebekah Hunt and Rachel Ross also scored.
SOUTH POINT 5, FAIRLAND 1: Ella Cassidy scored a hat trick as the host Pointers (3-4) beat the Dragons (3-9). Jaidyn Malone and Makinzie Luhrsen combined for five saves.
BOYD COUNTY 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Aubrey Moore scored four goals and Faith Burnside three as the Lions (9-4-2) pummeled the Musketeers (3-11-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Allyson Vipperman, McKenzie Moore and Alexis Boyd also scored. Sophia Stevens earned the shutout.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6, PAINTSVILLE 5: Brylee Blair scored three goals and issued one assist as the Bulldogs (8-6) edged the Tigers (4-11-2) in Louisa, Kentucky. Leandra Curnutte scored twice and handed out three assists. Molly McClanahan chipped in one goal and one assist.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 2, ROCK HILL 1: Brian Church scored a pair of goals off assists by Drew Clark as the host Tomcats (12-5-1) rallied past the Redmen. Sawyer Frazier made seven saves.
BOYD COUNTY 8, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Alec Lawson scored a hat trick and Rolan Sanderson added two goals to lift the Lions (8-3-2) over the Musketeers (3-10-2) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Each issued an assist. Maverick Boyd, Aiden Crum and Aiden McCoy also scored. McCoy and Cole Thompson had assists.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9, JOHNSON CENTRAL 1: Blake Maynard scored all of the Bulldogs' goals in a rout of the Golden Eagles (11-7) in Paintsville, Kentucky. Sam LeFever issued six assists. Sergio Cabalerro Garcia made two assists and Andrew Vinson one as Lawrence County improved to 7-4-2.
Golf
GALLIA WINS SECTIONAL: Laith Hamid shot 37-33 -- 70 to take medalist honors and lead Gallia Academy to a victory in the boys Ohio Southeast District high school tournament Tuesday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio.
The Blue Devils shot 313 to beat runner-up Fairland by nine strokes. Both teams advance to the district tournament next week at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, along with Wheelersburg, which finished third at 336, Piketon, which was fourth at 339, and Waverly, fifth at 341. Chesapeake placed sixth at 375, followed by Ironton at 377, Portsmouth West 381, Wellston 396, Northwest 407, Portsmouth 412, Minford 422, Oak Hill 423 and Rock Hill with no team score.
Fairland sophomore Jeremiah Fizer shot 36-37 -- 73 to finish second. Beau Johnson of Gallia Academy was third after firing 40-38 -- 78, which tied him with Owen Armstrong of Piketon and Brady Gill of Wheelersburg. Landon Roberts of Fairland and Gavin Long of Gallia Academy tied for sixth at 79.
Volleyball
GREEN 3, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: Alex Smith issued her 1,000th career assist to help the Bobcats beat the Tartans in Sciotoville, Ohio.
RACELAND 3, WEST CARTER 0: Kody Haddix made 17 assists, Elizabeth Rigsby 11 kills and Reagan Mackie 11 digs as the host Rams (19-8) beat the Comets (7-14) 25-16, 25-15, 25-13.
FAIRVIEW 3, RUSSELL 0: Kiera Loving handed out 31 assists and Graycin Price made 20 kills to lead the Eagles (17-5) by the Red Devils (10-9) 25-9, 25-23, 25-13 in Westwood, Kentucky. Kameron Frye made 13 digs and Shelby Marcum 12.
LEWIS COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Sarah Weddington made 16 kills and Abby Malone 10 as the Lions (11-8) topped the Royals (9-13) 25-14, 25-10, 25-23 in Ashland. Isabel Hensley had 16 assists for Rose Hill Christian.
Football
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Lawrence County's home football game vs. Pike County Central has been moved from Friday to Thursday.
