The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

HUNTINGTON — Jada Turner and Ella Giles had the touch from behind the arc Thursday night and led Huntington High past Princeton, 78-40, at Lucas Archer Gymnasium.

Giles had all her three-pointers in the first period as the Highlanders used a 14-0 run to lead the Tigers  26-8  after the first period.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you