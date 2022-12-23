HUNTINGTON — Jada Turner and Ella Giles had the touch from behind the arc Thursday night and led Huntington High past Princeton, 78-40, at Lucas Archer Gymnasium.
Giles had all her three-pointers in the first period as the Highlanders used a 14-0 run to lead the Tigers 26-8 after the first period.
Turner spaced her long-distance shots out and finished with five treys on the way to a team-high 17 points. Amara Jackson had 16, Giles 13, Bentleigh Cristus 11 and Lala Sloan, off the bench, 10.
“Our chemistry is better,” Turner said of the teamwork by her and Giles. “We were feeling it. We were hyped before the game.”
Huntington (4-2) has won three in a row. The Highlanders are now off until the first week of January. Princeton is 4-4.
Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said he loves the threes, but it’s not the main focus on offense. The Highlanders finished with 10 threes.
“It just goes with the flow of the game,” Lucas said. “Turner hit a few and got going. Giles hit the threes to get us started.”
The outburst by Giles, with all three of her threes, and Turner in the first period tilted the scales in Huntington’s favor. The Highlanders held a 6-5 lead with 5:13 left in the first and then ran off 14 straight points.
“We played in spurts,” Lucas said. “We were clicking a little bit.”
Maddie Stull led Princeton with 15 points.
When teams score so many points and win by wide margins, it’s easy to overlook defense. Huntington’s man-defense and full-court press often leads to turnovers and easy baskets.
“It’s big for us,” Lucas said.
“Coach (assistant John Coats) works on it with us every day,” Turner said. “We do switch some (to zone). It’s mainly get after it.”
There were times Thursday night when the Lady Highlanders executed the pick and roll for easy baskets.
“We’re good at sealing,” Turner said.
Precious De La Rose and Jackson had a three each for Huntington.
