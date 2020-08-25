Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200826-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Buy Now

Sarah Roach dribbles the ball up the field during South Point's high school girls soccer season opener vs. Minford. The Pointers and Falcons tied 1-1. 

 Kent Sanborn/Southern Ohio Sports Photos

LAVALETTE — Defending state champion Huntington High edged Wayne by three strokes in a golf match Monday at Sugarwood Golf Club.

Levi Strieter shot 39 to lead the Highlanders and take medalist honors in the 177-180 victory. Austin O’Malley shot 46, Josh Nichols 47 and Carson Dunfee and Max Banford each shot 50.

Anny Fry led the Pioneers with a 41. Cole Kiley shot 44, Aly Wellman 47, Kelton Creed 48 and Elora Spradlin 52.

WAHAMA BEATS RIVER VALLEY: Connor Ingels and Ethan Gray each shot 45 to share medalist honors and lead the White Falcons over the Raiders 185-243 Monday at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Brycen Bumgarner was next with a 46, followed by Ashton Barnitz with a 49 for Wahama. Ethan Roberts led River Valley with a 55, followed by Dalton Mershon with a 60, Jordan Lambert with a 63 and Connor Clay with a 65..

Soccer

MINFORD, Ohio — South Point and Minford played to a 1-1 tie Monday night in high school girls soccer.

Haley Knore scored off an assist from Megan Johnson to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead at the 46:50 mark. Jacyie Walters tied it with a goal off a direct kick six minutes later.

Whitney McKenzie saved 26 shots for the Pointers, who play at Rock Hill on Thursday Nevaeh Porter made 11 stops for Minford.

SOUTH POINT 0 1 — 1

MINFORD 0 1 — 1

M — Moore (Johnson assist), 46:50

SP — Walters direct kick, 52:26

Shots: SP 7, M 9. Saves: SP 26 (McKenzie), M 11(Porter). Corner kicks: SP 4, M 6.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.