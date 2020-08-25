LAVALETTE — Defending state champion Huntington High edged Wayne by three strokes in a golf match Monday at Sugarwood Golf Club.
Levi Strieter shot 39 to lead the Highlanders and take medalist honors in the 177-180 victory. Austin O’Malley shot 46, Josh Nichols 47 and Carson Dunfee and Max Banford each shot 50.
Anny Fry led the Pioneers with a 41. Cole Kiley shot 44, Aly Wellman 47, Kelton Creed 48 and Elora Spradlin 52.
WAHAMA BEATS RIVER VALLEY: Connor Ingels and Ethan Gray each shot 45 to share medalist honors and lead the White Falcons over the Raiders 185-243 Monday at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Brycen Bumgarner was next with a 46, followed by Ashton Barnitz with a 49 for Wahama. Ethan Roberts led River Valley with a 55, followed by Dalton Mershon with a 60, Jordan Lambert with a 63 and Connor Clay with a 65..
Soccer
MINFORD, Ohio — South Point and Minford played to a 1-1 tie Monday night in high school girls soccer.
Haley Knore scored off an assist from Megan Johnson to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead at the 46:50 mark. Jacyie Walters tied it with a goal off a direct kick six minutes later.
Whitney McKenzie saved 26 shots for the Pointers, who play at Rock Hill on Thursday Nevaeh Porter made 11 stops for Minford.
SOUTH POINT 0 1 — 1
MINFORD 0 1 — 1
M — Moore (Johnson assist), 46:50
SP — Walters direct kick, 52:26
Shots: SP 7, M 9. Saves: SP 26 (McKenzie), M 11(Porter). Corner kicks: SP 4, M 6.