HUNTINGTON — Through eight games, Huntington High was good, and on the ninth, it was good enough.
The Highlanders (9-0), ranked sixth in Class AAA, defeated Spring Valley 68-51 Saturday night at Lucas-Archer Gym. The victory over the Timberwolves (2-6) wasn’t much different from the score of their first meeting, a 68-51 HHS triumph on March 9, but wasn’t as satisfying.
“I felt like we weren’t into the game today,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. “We didn’t play a complete game.”
Maybe it was because of the previous win over Spring Valley, or that the Highlanders were coming off an emotional victory over Cabell Midland and rout of Riverside. Perhaps HHS was lackluster because it was missing point guard Joe Joe Patterson or that they underestimated the Timberwolves because leading scorer and rebounder Corbin Page was out of the lineup in quarantine.
“Whatever it was, we did just enough to get by,” Holmes said.
Holmes also complimented the Timberwolves, who played well without their star junior big man. Spring Valley played hard, refusing to let up after falling behind 24-11. Dalton Fouch scored at 5:34 of the second quarter to spark an 11-0 run to make it 24-22. HHS scored the last four points of the half for a 28-22 advantage.
The Highlanders steadily pulled away in the second half, leading 48-35 at the end of the third quarter and by as many as 17 after Mahki Jackson’s 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the game. Spring Valley pulled within 55-43 on Jaxon Fortner’s basket with 3:33 left, but moved no closer.
Brendan Hoffman scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Amare Smith scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Jaylen motley scored 12 points. Gunnell Hickman came off the bench to snare seven rebounds.
“Gunnell came in and gave us some good minutes,” Holmes said.
Fotner scored a career-high 20 points to place the Timberwolves, who are scheduled to play Hurricane at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jace Caldwell scored 11 points and snatched a team-best eight rebounds.
Huntington High returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. South Charleston in the second half of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls play at 5:30 p.m.
SPRING VALLEY 11 11 13 16 — 51: Maynard 2-11 0-1 1-2 5, Turner 2-6 0-1 2-3 6, Fouch 2-5 0-1 1-3 5, Caldwell 4-14 0-6 3-4 11, Fortner 8-15 4-9 0-0 20, Smith 1-5 0-4 0-0 2, Brumfield 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 20-56 4-22 7-12 7-12 51.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 17 11 20 20 — 68: Motley 4-10 3-6 1-2 12, Z. Johnson 1-5 0-3 0-0 2, Hoffman 5-12 3-6 1-2 16, Clay 2-5 2-4 0-0 6, Hinton 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Hickman 2-5 0-0 0-0 4, M. Jackson 2-3 2-3 0-0 6, Brown 1-2 0-0 0-1 2, Smith 6-11 1-4 1-2 14, Archer 2-3 0-0 4-4 8. Totals: 25-57 11-27 7-11 68.
Rebounds: SV 20 (Caldwell 8), HH 47 (Smith 14). Team rebounds: SV 5, HH 4, Deadball rebounds: SV 1, HH 0. Steals: SV 4 (Maynard, Turner, Fouch, Caldwell), HH 4 (Hoffman 2). Blocked shots: SV none, HH 2 (Brown, Smith). Turnovers: SV 12, HH 12. Fouls: SV 12, HH 10. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.