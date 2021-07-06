HUNTINGTON — Kent State has struck gold with Gray.
Dionna Gray, a 5-foot-3 rising senior point guard from Huntington High, committed to Kent State University Monday night. She chose the Golden Flashes over offers from Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Hartford and several others.
“I’m beyond blessed and excited,” Gray said. “I’m so excited for my future.”
The Herald-Dispatch Tri-State player of the year and MaxPreps West Virginia player of the year, Gray averaged 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals per game in helping the Highlanders to the Class AAA state championship.
Gray, whose dad Chris played at Marshall from 1994-98, said she strongly considered the Thundering Herd and was honored by all the offers she received. Gray said she likes Kent State’s offense, which combines a fast pace with 3-point shooting. Gray also said she is impressed with head coach Todd Starkey, who has an 82-65 record in five years with the Golden Flashes, including an 11-9 mark last season.
Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas said he is happy for Gray.
“She’s making a good choice,” Lucas said. “Kent State is a good, fast-paced basketball team and that’s where she fits in. They’re the Golden Flashes and that’s the way Dionna plays.”
Lucas said Gray is an outstanding student in the classroom and of the game of basketball.
Scott Johnson, who coaches Gray with the West Virginia Thunder AAU team, said Kent State is getting a star.
“She plays as hard as anyone I’ve ever coached and will continue to do the same at the next level,” said Johnson, who has coached dozens of players who went on to play in college.
Gray played two seasons at Huntington St. Joe before transferring to HHS last season. She helped the Irish to a Class A state title in 2019 and to the state tournament in 2020 before COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of the event. She thanked her family, coaches, trainers and others who helped her become the player she is.