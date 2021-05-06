HUNTINGTON -- Dionna Gray has enjoyed quite a week.
The Huntington High School girls basketball junior guard helped the Highlanders to a Class AAAA state championship on Saturday. On Tuesday, she was named the West Virginia player of the year by MaxPreps.
"I thank my team and coaches for making this possible," Gray said.
The 5-foot-3 Gray averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 rebounds to help Huntington High to a 16-1 record. She scored 52 points in three state tournament games, including 13 in the 58-49 championship-game win over Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Cabell Midland. Gray was named to the all-tournament team.
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school basketball. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence, in addition to local and state accolades.
Gray owns at least seven major college scholarship offers, including from Marshall University. Gray is the daughter of former Thundering Herd men's player Chris Gray.
She said she is honored by the MaxPreps honor, but the state title means more.
"As long as my team wins, that's all that matters to me," Gray said.
Gray knows something about winning. Two years ago she helped Huntington St. Joe to a Class A state championship and in the 2019-2020 season led the Irish to the state tournament against before the event was canceled because of COVID-19.