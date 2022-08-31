The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- If Wayne Harris' performance on the football field Friday was worthy of four people, it's because he was playing for three others.

The Huntington High School wide receiver caught five passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 29-28 season-opening loss at Spring Valley. Harris dedicated the game to his cousin, former Capital High standout K.J. Taylor, uncle Duane Harris and cousin Tyler Harris. All were killed in shootings.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

