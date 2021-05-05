HUNTINGTON — Huntington High senior forward Eli Archer described University’s boys basketball team the way the Hawks probably view the Highlanders.
“That’s a good team,” Archer said. “They’re big, long, athletic guys. It should be fun.”
No. 4 seed Huntington High (11-3) takes on fifth-seeded University (11-1) at 9 p.m. Thursday in the Class AAAA quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The winner advances to the semifinals vs. the victor from Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. contest featuring No. 1 seed Morgantown (14-1) and No. 8 seed Woodrow Wilson (10-11).
University’s lone loss was 76-65 at Morgantown on March 23. The Hawks, as were the Highlanders, were hit with a two-week break because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Huntington High and University have two opponents in common — Parkersburg South, which HHS beat 63-57 and the Hawks topped 60-43, and Woodrow Wilson, which the Highlanders defeated 75-69 and University beat 83-62.
“We’re really excited,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said of reaching the state tournament.
Holmes said, however, excitement goes only so far. The Highlanders must play well to beat the Hawks.
“We’re good when everybody sticks to his role,” Holmes said. “We need to bring a lot of energy, stay hungry and play for each other.”
Archer said staying focused and eliminating mental errors is critical.
“We like to play inside out,” Archer said. “We need to do that and take smart shots, play as a cohesive unit.”
Ryan Niceler, a 6-foot-3 senior forward leads University in scoring at 16.7 points per game. The Hawks also feature 6-foot-7 junior Blake Barkley, who scores 13.7 per contest, 6-6 sophomore Garrison Kisner, who averages 8.8 points per game and 6-6 junior Aaron Forbes at 6.8 points per game. Sage Clawges at 6-5 and Noah Braham at 6-4 come off the bench.
Huntington High counters with Archer and Amare Smith, each of whom is 6-5. Mekhi Barlow is 6-6. The Highlanders also feature a bevy of players in the 6-2 to 6-3 range who can leap, including Joe Patterson and Brenden Hoffman. Smith leads the squad in scoring at 13.6 points per game.
“Amare means a lot to our team,” Holmes said. “He can play inside and outside, makes big shots, rebounds. He has good size.”
Huntington High’s girls team won the state title last week, beating Cabell Midland 58-49. The Highlanders’ boys would like to make it a rare boys-girls sweep in the same calendar year. That hasn’t happened often, just twice in the big-school division, which was Class AAA until new classifications were made this season.
In 1976, Northfork’s boys and girls won Class AA state championships, then repeated the feat in 1977 and 1979. In 2001, Capital pulled off the sweep and later Huntington High in 2017. In 2004, Winfield in Class AA and Wheeling Central in Class A won both boys and girls titles. Charleston Catholic claimed both championships in 2007 and Wheeling Central did it in 2008. Fairmont Senior won both in 2017 and Wheeling Central in 2018.