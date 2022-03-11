CHARLESTON — Nothing changed from last season, not even the score.
Huntington (23-1) defeated Cabell Midland 58-49 in the West Virginia Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The score was identical to the 2021 state championship game, which the Highlanders won over the Knights.
Top-seeded Huntington advances to the title game against the winner of Friday’s late game featuring No. 2 seed Morgantown (21-3) and Wheeling Park (19-4). The championship is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.
The Highlanders raced to a 15-1 lead and appeared as if they would run away with the game, but Cabell Midland (18-6) charged back within 26-22 by halftime and on two occasions in the third quarter led by two points. The Highlanders, though, remained composed and closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run before outscoring the Knights 18-15 in the fourth period.
Cabell Midland climbed back into the contest with defense, double-teaming shooters in the half court and trapping in the corners.
“We stayed calm,” said Huntington senior guard Dionna Gray. “We know what we can do and how we can defend. We stayed calm even when they started to get back on us and did what we needed to do.”
Cabell Midland pulled within 50-47 after a Jazmyn Wheeler basket with 1:38 to play. Huntington, though, finished with an 8-2 run to secure a shot at a second consecutive state title.
Imani Hickman was huge for the Highlanders. The 5-foot-11 senior Alderson Broaddus signee scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She was key in Huntington’s 12-3 advantage in second-chance points and 22-20 edge in the paint.
“We were calm and had faith in each other,” Hickman said.
Hickman also was strong defensively, helping hold Wheeler scoreless in the first half. A 6-1 junior, Wheeler came on strong in the final 16 minutes to finish with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“[Imani] did a great job on Jazmyn and that was a big part of it,” Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said. “It was a little tough, but was a typical Huntington High-Cabell Midland game. Usually we spot them a lead and come back and that was different this time.”
Knights coach Matt Adkins said the game might have been a semifinal, but to him it was the finals.
“I’ll go ahead and say it, I think that game was for the state championship,” said Adkins, whose team beat both Morgantown and Wheeling Park in the regular season. “These are the two best teams out there. The sting of losing sucks, but they fought the whole time. I’m not upset with anything. This was awesome.”
Knights senior forward K.K. Potter was emotional as she closed her high school career and looked forward to playing at the University of the Cumberlands.
“I’ll definitely miss this,” Potter said. “This has been the best four years of my life. They’re going to do great things. They’re my sisters.”
Jayda Allie led Cabell Midland with 14 points. Her sister Rylee Allie scored 12.
CABELL MIDLAND 8 14 12 15 — 49: Wheeler 4-13 1-4 3-4 9, Aldridge 2-6 0-2 2-2- 6, Potter 2-3 0-0 0-0 8, R. Allie 4-13 1-6 3-5 12, J. Allie 5-12 4-7 0-0 14, Graves 0-0 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 17-47 6-19 9-13 49.
HUNTINGTON 18 8 14 18 — 58: Jackson 2-4 0-0 1-3 5, L. Smith 2-4 1-2 1-2 6, Hickman 6-11 0-0 7-10 12, Gray 4-13 1-6 6-8 15, Turner 1-9 1-4 2-2 5, M. Smith 3-6 2-3 0-0 8, Giles 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-47 5-15 17-25 58.