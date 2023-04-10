The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

softball BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High opened a 9-0 lead after two innings, then had to survive a Hurricane rally deluxe to escape with the win, 10-8, Monday in high school softball at Huntington High.

The Redskins (8-7) pushed across five runs in the third inning to start closing the gap and did so on one hit and five walks by two Huntington pitchers. They scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to make it tight. And in each inning the visitors ended the inning with the bases loaded.

