HUNTINGTON — Huntington High opened a 9-0 lead after two innings, then had to survive a Hurricane rally deluxe to escape with the win, 10-8, Monday in high school softball at Huntington High.
The Redskins (8-7) pushed across five runs in the third inning to start closing the gap and did so on one hit and five walks by two Huntington pitchers. They scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to make it tight. And in each inning the visitors ended the inning with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the second, the Highlanders (5-10) scored eight runs and fans had visions of a possible mercy-rule outcome. Sidney Earwood had an RBI double, Jayla Bias-Smith a two-run double, Jada Kent a two-run single and Alexis Gibson a three-run homer off Hurricane reliever Kate Justice.
“I thought we might mercy them, but they’re a good-hitting team,” Gibson said of the Redskins. “It’s great we got them. We lost the first time (7-4). It’s good and it shows we can compete.”
First-year Huntington coach Mendi Clark enjoyed the early outburst, but then admitted to anxious moments down the stretch as Hurricane fought back. Izzy Johnston started for Huntington, but was replaced by Makayla Baker in the third when she encountered control problems. Clark turned to Bias-Smith, a lefty, in the seventh and she fanned Carson Bailes to end the game and touch off a celebration on the home side.
“I know 9-0 is a good lead, but we know they can hit. Never give up on a team. I told our girls we need to keep hitting,” Clark said.
Kent had a big RBI single in the sixth for a 10-7 lead.
“Makayla did a good job,” Clark said. “Made the change in the seventh to throw them off a little bit. Many times you get lucky.”
Jaden Jones led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a passed ball. A big out was the second when Elise Pye tried to score on a wild pitch, but catcher Kami Langdon raced back to get the ball and flipped it to Bias-Smith who tagged the runner out.
“Hustle on Kami’s part,” Clark said. “That out was huge. Jada’s seeing the ball and making contact. We just needed a win,” Clark said.
Clark stressed her pitchers have to be sharper. The three walked 10 batters.
Huntington is home at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Spring Valley. Hurricane is home at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Jefferson.
HURRICANE 005 002 1 — 8 9 0
HUNTINGTON 180 001 x — 10 11 0
Pitching: (Hurr) Kessel, Justice (3) and Lawson; (Hunt) Johnston, Baker (3, Bias-Smith 7 and Langdon.
