HUNTINGTON — Adam Hanlon’s two-run double in the sixth, Gabe Carter’s relief effort on the mound and some pinball-action for the final out secured the Highlanders a 5-3 win over Spring Valley in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament on Tuesday at Cook-Hoolbrook Field.
The Timberwolves twice loaded the bases, in the fourth and fifth innings, but managed just two runs. Huntington starter Carter Williams worked out of the first jam and Carter came on in the fifth to escape jam No. 2.
Justin Legg’s RBI triple and and RBI groundout by Braden Shepherd in the second extended the Highlanders lead to 3-0, but the drama was yet to come.
Huntington, No. 2 seed in the sectional, visits No. 1 Cabell Midland on Wednesday. Lincoln County, which lost Cabell Midland, is seeded No. 4 and goes to No. 3 Spring Valley on Wednesday.
“We’ve had an issue closing out some ball games at the end,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “Hanlon had the big hit and gave us some separation.”
Spring Valley had two excellent scoring chances in the fourth and fifth innings with the bases loaded each time. In the first, the Timberwolves had no outs, but got just a run when Williams got Elijah Dixon to ground to short for a short to second to first double play. The visitors loaded the bases the next inning and on came Carter to replace Williams. After the lefty walked in a run, he ended the threat when Luke Stollings flied out to right.
In the sixth for the Highlanders, a single by Eli Shouldis, Lukas Conn executed a sacrifice bunt and then Hayden Mattison got an intentional walk to put runners on first and second and set the stage for Hanlon’s drive to right center.
“It was a strike down the middle and I got it in the sweet spot,” Hanlon said. “We got the hits when needed. I’m happy we won.”
In the seventh, Spring Valley’s Bryson Hayton got hit by a pitch and Timberwolves starter Grant Stratton reached on a error by Shepherd at short. The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Hayton came home on a ground out to short. With two out, Bailey McKinney followed with a grounder to short, Shepherd had it hit off his glove and deflect to Legg at second and he threw to first for the game-ending out.
“Gabe, I wanted to pull him,” Dennison said. “He gives me that competitive look. ‘I got it coach.’ He’s taken on the role of closer and middle reliever.”
“I told him I want to do this,” Carter said of the exchange between him and Dennison when the coach went to the mound in the seventh. “I didn’t want to come out. I started early in the year and didn’t do too well. Found my role. Love when my name is called.
“It’s my job with the bases full to get out of the inning. Wanted to do it for Carter. That last out I said, ‘thank you.’ A relief.”
Williams and Carter held Spring Valley to four hits.
SPRING VALLEY 000 110 1– 3 4 1
HUNTINGTON 102 002 x — 5 7 3
Stratton and Smith; Williams, Carter (5) and Gaul.
Hitting: (SV) Shumaker RBI; (H) Legg 3B, RBI; Shepherd RBI, Hanlon 2B, 2 RBI.