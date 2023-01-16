The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mikey Johnson made the most of his time on the court Monday night in Huntington High’s contest against Ashland at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.

Having to sit for extensive time due to foul trouble in the first and third quarters, Johnson returned for the fourth and scored 10 of his game-high 20 points to lead the Highlanders past the Tomcats, 58-55, to end Ashland’s five-game winning streak.

