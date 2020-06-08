Today, during this time of upheaval, I’ll cede the top portion of this column to my friend Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes.
Ty Holmes: I, as an African American man, father, coach, mentor and Christian, I feel it has been difficult at times. I’ve seen and heard a lot of racial things growing up as well as in my career as a coach. The hate someone can have for someone just for the color of their skin is heartbreaking. It’s even hard to hear people say I don’t see color. God created us all different but in his image, in his likeness. It’s OK to be different but not to make others feel less than or unworthy. It’s not OK to not value another person’s life because of the color of their skin. I have always been one to try and bridge the gap between races and ethnicities. It has not always been easy. People see what they want.
As a coach in the past, I have had my kids called names, I’ve heard other coaches say racial things and make sure that I heard them, and I have even had officials say “we don’t do things that way out here monkeys.” I had to take my team off the court one game years ago because a coach was telling his kids to hurt the black kids and the officials and administrators were letting it happen.
It’s time to get comfortably uncomfortable. It’s time now for people to evaluate themselves, Red, yellow, black or white. Ask yourself, what’s in my heart and why is that in my heart? How does God feel about what’s in my heart? Are we working daily to unify the body of Christ to become one? It’s time to talk about these things.
Before we can stand, we need to sit and talk.
I can’t see how someone can go crazy about an animal being mistreated but not see that it’s not OK for a black person to be mistreated or hated. We have to see each other in the eyes of God. Again, we were all created in His image.
I take pride in teaching my kids and my players to respect authority. I don’t coach just for wins and losses but to shape young men of all backgrounds and walks of life to become good people. I do my best to lead by example to show how to live a life with a godly love for all. My mother and grandmother always taught me that you cannot help how people treat you but you can help how you respond and how you treat others.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis visited and received and offer from Alice Lloyd College.
Grace Christian basketball star Eli Foster signed with the University of Pikeville. Greenup County basketball standout Brady Nelson committed to Alice Lloyd. Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson narrowed his list of schools to Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and West Virginia.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs picked up an offer from Colgate. Greenup County’s Jenna Wireman signed to run at Shawnee State. Ironton linebacker Gunnar Crawford was offered by Otterbein. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer picked up an offer from Wheeling University.
Chesapeake kicker Brady Wilson signed with Marietta College. George Washington girls basketball player Kalissa Lacy was offered by Presbyterian College. Lake Erie College offered Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong. South Gallia hurdler Olivia Harrison signed with Marshall.
Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely received an offer from Maryland.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Greenup County girls basketball coach Anthony Gordon is the new girls coach at Chillicothe High School. Gordon also served as an assistant at Ashland and Russell.
Cameron Jarvis (Boys 15-16) of Barboursville and Jack Michael (Boys 13-14) of Huntington won their respective age divisions in the Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament at Edgewood Country Club. Greenup County athletic director Matt Gilbert resigned. Sam Sparks is the interim AD for the Musketeers.
Lewis County (Kentucky) boys basketball coach and athletic director Joe Hampton has retired. Tyler Woods, son of former Marshall football player Pete Woods, was named academic all-Ohio in baseball. Woods plays at Philo High School.
Fairland’s Landon Roberts won the first tournament of the spring on the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour. Former Greenup County coach Scott Grizzle, recently hired as head football coach at Hazard, has resigned to take an assistant’s job at Fairview. Grizzle said he wanted to return to the area for personal reasons.
Ironton St. Joe hired Rachel Harries as head volleyball coach and her husband, Neil, as assistant girls soccer coach. Fairview girls basketball coach and athletic director Rex Cooksey resigned. Greenup County hired Jeani Gollihue as softball coach.