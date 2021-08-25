HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s football team is eager to prove it’s better than its 3-6 record of 2020.
Facing one of the state’s better players likely will be a strong measuring stick for the Highlanders.
Huntington High entertains Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium. The Highlanders must contend with Big Reds quarterback Bryson Singer, a player with preferred walk-on offers from Marshall University, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University, as well as several small-college scholarship offers. A speedy 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior with a strong arm, Singer also plays safety.
“He’s a dynamic player,” HHS coach Billy Seals said. “One of the better players in the state. We’re really impressed with him.”
Singer ran for a Mountain State Athletic Conference-best 1,235 yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for 687 yards and 13 TDs, with four interceptions last year in a season shortened to eight games because of COVID-19. Parkersburg went 6-2 and beat Huntington High 25-14.
Parkersburg coaches said they plan to use Singer in a variety of roles, with David Parsons taking snaps at quarterback when their star performer lines up elsewhere.
Singer isn’t the only player who impressed Seals.
“They have a good football team,” Seals said. “Their left tackle really jumped out at us on film.”
A victory over Parkersburg likely would boost the confidence of a Huntington High team craving success.
“I expect us to be pretty good,” senior linebacker Tyrees Smith said. We have a lot back and we were really young last year. We have an extra year of experience and we worked hard in the off season.”
While Singer hopes for a college scholarship, Maxwell Wentz already has one. The 6-3, 285-pound senior center committed to Dartmouth College and anchors what is expected to be a solid Highlanders offensive line.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
