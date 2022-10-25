The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221022 hhs football 02.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington’s Wayne Harris (6) celebrates after intercepting a Cabell Midland pass during a high school football game on Friday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Beat Cabell Midland, jump to No. 1.

That's been the mode of operation the past two weeks. Huntington High defeated the Knights 41-21 on Friday and moved from third to first in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings, released Tuesday afternoon. The Highlanders (7-1) totaled 13.5 points to take the top spot from Hurricane (7-1, 13.38), which ascended to No. 1 last week after beating Cabell Midland 35-21.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you