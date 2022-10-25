That's been the mode of operation the past two weeks. Huntington High defeated the Knights 41-21 on Friday and moved from third to first in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings, released Tuesday afternoon. The Highlanders (7-1) totaled 13.5 points to take the top spot from Hurricane (7-1, 13.38), which ascended to No. 1 last week after beating Cabell Midland 35-21.
The Redskins are tied with Parkersburg South (7-1, 13.38) at No. 2. The Highlanders and Hurricane will have a chance to settle it on the field at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Huntington High's Bob Sang Stadium. Both play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but will be heavily favored, as the Highlanders entertain St. Albans (0-8), and Hurricane is home vs. South Charleston (1-7).
Highlanders coach Billy Seals said he'll think about the Redskins next week.
"We're getting ready for St. Albans," Seals said.
Spring Valley (6-2, 11.25) is tied with Wheeling Park (6-2, 11.25) for seventh after a two-game losing skid. The Timberwolves visit No. 18 Parkersburg (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cabell Midland (5-3, 9.5) ranks 12th. The Knights have an open date this week.
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving home games in the first round. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams clinch home-field advantage as long as they win throughout the playoffs until the state championship game Dec. 3-4 in Wheeling.
Defending state champion Martinsburg (7-2, 12.67) is fourth. The Bulldogs' losses have come to Highland Springs (Virginia) 34-3 and Painesville (Ohio) Riverside 36-35. Musselman (6-2, 11.63) is fifth and George Washington (6-2, 11.5) sixth.
Bridgeport (6-2, 10.63) is ninth, followed by Princeton (5-2, 10.43), University (6-2, 10.0), Cabell Midland (5-3, 9.5), Jefferson (5-3, 9.13), Morgantown (5-3, 9.0), Woodrow Wilson (5-3, 8.25) and Oak Hill (5-4, 7.44). Lincoln County (1-7, 1.25) is 31st.
In Class AA, Winfield (7-1, 10.63) is fifth, behind Scott (8-0, 12.25), Roane County (8-0, 12.13), Independence (8-0, 12.13) and North Marion (7-1, 11.25). Frankfort (7-1, 9.75), Clay County (6-1, 9.29) and defending state champ Fairmont Senior (5-3, 8.5), tied with Lincoln (6-2, 8.5), round out the top eight.
East Fairmont (6-2, 8.38) is 10th, ahead of Herbert Hoover (5-2, 8.29), Nicholas County (6-2, 8.25), Chapmanville (5-3, 7.13), Logan (6-3, 7.11), Keyser (5-3, 6.63) and Weir (6-3, 6.56). Point Pleasant (4-4, 5.75) is 18th entering Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at Ripley (3-6). Wayne (4-5, 4.33) is 21st.
Wahama (9-0, 8.67) is sixth in Class A. Williamstown (7-1, 10.13) is atop the division. James Monroe (8-0, 9.63) is second, Cameron (9-0, 9.22) third and Wheeling Central (7-1, 8.88) fourth. Tucker County (8-0, 8.75), Wahama, Van (8-0, 8.0) and Doddridge County (7-1, 7.88) finish out the top eight. Petersburg (7-1, 7.63) is ninth. Greenbrier West (7-1, 7.5), East Hardy (7-1, 7.5), Man (6-2, 7.38), Montcalm (8-0, 7.13), Tug Valley (6-2, 6.5), St. Marys (6-2, 6.38) and South Harrison (5-3, 6.38) complete the top 16. Buffalo (3-5, 2.88) is 28th. Tolsia (0-8, 0.0) is tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.