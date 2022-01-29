HUNTINGTON — Boyd County owned the first 2:36 and the last 24:18 of its high school girls basketball game with Huntington on Saturday.
The 21-0 Highlanders run in between, though, was the difference in the Class AAAA defending state champion’s 57-49 victory over the Lions in the Coach Jim Morgan Classic in Lucas-Archer Gym.
“We got lax,” Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said of his team’s play after building a 24-5 lead. “Boyd County is a good team. The girls had been wanting to play a good one and Boyd County is.”
The Highlanders (12-0), top-ranked in West Virginia, overwhelmed the Lions with speed and aggressiveness early. Boyd County (10-8) led 5-2 after Audrey Biggs made five foul shots, but Huntington’s Amani Hickman scored eight points in 1:38 and Dionna Gray added a 3-pointer as the Highlanders went ahead 13-5 and prompted a Lions timeout.
Hickman scored four more points in helping build the lead to 24-5.
Lacee Smith’s jumper with 4:38 left in the game gave Huntington its largest lead at 56-34. Taylor Bartrum’s layup began a 15-0 Boyd County run, but the rally was too late.
The Lions didn’t make their first field goal until Emilee Neese’s 3-pointer at 3:37 of the second quarter. A quicker start might have made a difference, but Boyd County coach Pete Fraley credited Huntington for taking control early.
“They’re really good,” Fraley said of the Highlanders. “They came out and jumped on us. We got a little bit rattled, then we settled down.”
Boyd County plays a loaded schedule. Fraley said the Highlanders might be the best team the Lions will face this season.
“They’re so quick,” Fraley said. “Dionna is the table setter. She’s probably the best player we’ll play against all season long. Imani is good, too. They’re solid. They’re the best team we’ve seen.”
Lucas praised Boyd County for coming back.
“We have to keep the pressure up,” Lucas said. “Boyd County did a good job slowing us down in the second half.”
Huntington returns to action at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Parkersburg. The Lions entertain Russell at 7:30 p.m., Monday.
