HUNTINGTON — When Evan Juniper visited Kentucky Christian University, he felt close to home and to God.
The Huntington High School star infielder/pitcher signed to play baseball for KCU on Friday. He said the Grayson, Kentucky, college is the right fit.
“It was the first place I visited and ended up being where I’ll play,” said Juniper, who batted .360 as a junior. “It’s where God wanted me to be. My faith is very important to me and that it’s a Christian school, I love that aspect of it.”
Juniper also considered West Virginia State, Salem and West Virginia Tech.
Juniper said he plans to major in physical education, with an eye toward becoming a teacher and coach.
“I hope to go in an challenge for a job right away,” Juniper said of expected playing time.
A fairly new program, Kemtucky Christian went 6-24 in 2019. The Knights’ 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juniper thanks God, his parents and several coaches for helping him earn a college scholarship. He particularly thanked Huntington High coaches Danny Harbert, Scott Shumate and Mike Shockley for their recent assistance.
Juniper attracted considerable college attention and might have drawn more if the coronavirus hadn’t cost him his senior season.
“It was awful,” Juniper said of missing his final season of high school baseball. “I was looking forward to it so much.”
COVID-19 also has limited players’ workouts, although Juniper said he has kept busy.
“I’ve been working out around the house,” Juniper said. “Now, I go back to the Y.”
Kentucky Christian is an independent in NAIA.