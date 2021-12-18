INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Jaeden Holstein scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Shady Spring (3-0) to a 76-45 victory over Huntington High (2-1) Friday in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University.
Cole Chapman scored 17 points and Braden Chapman 16 for the Tigers, who pulled down 51 rebounds to HHS' 17.
Michael Johnson paced the Highlanders with 19 points.
SHADY SPRING 16 18 23 19 -- 76: Chapman 16, Williams 9, Holstein 20, Maxwell 0, Chapman 17, Jordan 2, Bailey 2, Olson 3, Richmond 1, Manns 9, Austin 0, Hairston 1, Davis 1.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8 11 14 12 -- 45: Jackson 0, Lochow 5, Hickman 0, Johnson 19, Motley 2, Tubbs 8, Harrell 0, Graves 0, Mankin 1, Christmas 0, McNeely 8, Tye 2.
MORGANTOWN 72, CABELL MIDLAND 41: The host Mohigans (3-0) jumped to a 20-7 lead and rolled to a victory over the Knights (1-1) in the G-Force Lock & Safe Holiday Classic. Morgantown extended its lead to 37-15 by halftime.
Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 15 points. Sha-Ron Young scored 14 points, Alec Poland 13 and Brody Davis 12. Morgantown outrebounded Cabell Midland 33-18. Chandler Schmidt led the Knights with 14 points.
FAIRLAND 62, GALLIA ACADEMY 55: Four Dragons scored in double figures in a victory over the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio. Aiden Porter scored 22 points, Will Davis 14, J.D. Thacker 12 and Ethan Taylor 10 for Fairland (4-1 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference).
"We knew they were bigger and more physical than us, so we wanted to get the tempo in our favor," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "We were able to wear them down a little bit in the second half."
Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy (3-2, 1-2) with 19 points. Zane Loveday scored 11.
FAIRLAND 17 14 14 17 -- 62: Davis 14, Porter 22, Taylor 10, Thacker 12, Martin 0, Allen 2, Leep 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 17 15 11 12 -- 55: Franklin 9, Saunders 0, Fellure 9, Phillips 0, Call 2, Roe 5, Loveday 11, Clary 19.
HURRICANE 56, OAK HILL 54: Nas'jaih Jones scored 15 points and Dillon Tingler 13 to lead the host Redskins (1-2) by the Red Devils (1-2). Brayden Whittington chipped in 10 points. Jacob Perdue led Oak Hill with 13 points. Ethan Vargo-Thomas scored 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 60, WESTERN-PIKE 58: The host Vikings (5-1 overall, 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Indians in Willow Wood, Ohio, behind 18 points from Logan Justice and 11 from Brayden Webb. Chase Carter scored 18, Reed Brewster 14 and Kolten Miller 10 for Western-Pike (9-2, 3-2).
PORTSMOUTH WEST 67, WHEELERSBURG 63: Jesse Dixon scored 31 points to help the Senators (3-2) beat the Pirates for the first time since 2013. Eli Swords scored 23 for Wheelersburg (3-2).
CALVARY BAPTIST 79, TOLSIA 33: Stevie Hicks scored 18 points as the Patriots (7-0) routed the Rebels in the FCA Hoops Classic. Micah Daniels and Isaiah Bosley each scored 14 and Ben Coleman 10.
Girls basketball
RUSSELL 61, RYLE 56: Shaelyn Steele scored 30 points and snared 12 rebounds to help the Red Devils (7-1) defeat the Raiders in Union, Kentucky. Bella Quinn scored 17 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 50, VICTORY BAPTIST ACADEMY 30: Sydney Cicenas scored 27 points and made 14 steals to propel the Soldiers (4-2) past the Saints (1-3) in Huntington. Jenna Tanner scored 11 points and Heidi Adkins made 14 steals.
ROCK HILL 64, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 47: The Redwomen (7-2) outscored the Indians 19-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a victory in the semifinals of the Flyer Invitational at Ironton St. Joe.
Hazley Matthews led Rock Hill with 17 points. Hadyn Bailey scored 13 and Hope Easterling 11. Lexie Morrow led Lucasville Valley (1-4) with 15 points. Savannah Easter chipped in 10 points.
Maysville St. Patrick beat Ironton St. Joe 50-31 in the other semifinal.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 16 10 14 7 -- 47: Lebrum 2, Morrow 15, Davis 0, Easter 10, Jackson 2, Dunham 5, Whitt 9, Montgomery 2, Montgomery 2.
ROCK HILL 21 9 15 19 -- 64: Matney 7, Bailey 13, Harper 6, Easterling 11, Matthews 17, S. Matney 0, H. Risner 9.