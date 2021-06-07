HUNTINGTON -- Players from Huntington High and Cabell Midland dominated the West Virginia Class AAA all-state tennis team.
No. 1 singles champion A.J. Mercer headed the boys squad, which included Aiden Cottrell of Cabell Midland, Jacob Boone of Parkersburg, Cole Gore of Jefferson and Alexander Stacy and Rohen Jones of George Washington.
The girls team was led by No. 1 singles champion Hanley Riner of Cabell Midland. She was joined on the team by CeCe Weiler and Molly Archer of Huntington High, Lexi Smolder of and Katy Limanen of Hurricane, Hanley Boone of Parkersburg and Elysia Salon of Woodrow Wilson.