HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s Garrin Arthur and Quaran Misner entered the quarterfinal round as underdogs at their weights in the 75th annual West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
Arthur, a freshman at 120 pounds, and Misner, a senior at 182, kind of downplayed that fact. They pulled off two wins Friday to advance to the finals Saturday night.
Arthur, runner-up in Region IV, eliminated Region II winner Landon Herndon of Spring Mills with a pin at 4:58. Misner ousted Region III champ and defending state champion Elijah Edge 4-3 at 182 pounds.
In the semis, Arthur got a major decision over Jesse Showalter of Parkersburg 14-5. Misner defeated Hunter Nixon of Wheeling Park 5-1.
“I was a huge underdog and that fired me up,” Arthur said. “It made it a lot easier for me. The pressure was on the opponent.
“I had never wrestled the first kid. I knew he was high in the state and I’d have to take him out to get to the finals. Got a cradle and that was it. The second match I just wanted it more. It feels amazing to make it as a freshman.”
After the match, Arthur got a big hug from former Huntington state champ and brother Justin.
Miser was all smiles after his win.
“Just used my nerves for momentum,” he said. “Believe in myself. This is what I worked for. The experience of a lifetime.”
Huntington’s Jesiah Winters got beat in the semifinals. Teammate Robby Martin won by pin to give the Highlanders three in the finals.
Cabell Midland teammates Nick Giompalo (182) and Logan Fischer (195) won twice to make the finals.
Giampolo beat Klypsan from John Marshall in the semis 3-1. That sets up a title match against Huntington’s Misner. Fischer pinned Jay Jones from Woodrow Wilson at 195 to advance.
“We had hell week last week in practice. This is a relief,” Giompalo said. “I like to manipulate. Wait for them to mess up and capitalize.”
“Showed no one will outwork me,” Fischer said. “I had a good plan and wrestled my match. Stay on him. I watched him earlier and saw things he did with his feet.”
In team standings, Wheeling Park opened its lead in Class AAA with 170.5 points to 137 for University and seven-time defending champ Parkersburg South at 136.
Point Pleasant, ranked No. 1 all season in Class AA-A and seeking a fourth straight state title, had a 7-for-7 effort in the semifinals and leads with 194 points. Independence is a distant second with 93.
Cameron, top-ranked in Class A, is first with 90 points and Greenbrier West second with 50.
Saturday’s action starts at 10:30 a.m. with consolation matches. The hampionship round begins at 6 p.m.
All former Mountain State individual state champs and inductees into the West Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame are asked to be in the back of the arena at 5:30 to take part in the Parade of Champions.
Referees working the tournament are wearing arm bands to honor former officials Jeff Medley and George Keeney, who recently passed away. There was a moment of silence for the two prio to Thursday’s matches.