HUNTINGTON — In a season of unlikely occurrences, Huntington High and Cabell Midland face surprising opponents in their quest for a state title.
The Highlanders (10-3) and Knights (11-4), top-10 powers, take on a upset-minded St. Albans (4-9) and Hurricane (8-12), respectively, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in West Virginia Class AAAA, Region IV high school basketball co-finals. Fifth-ranked Huntington High entertains the Red Dragons, while No. 6 Cabell Midland visits the Redskins. The winners advance to the state tournament next week in Charleston.
“It feels good to have the home-court advantage,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. “We need to play well, come out with energy and play hungry.”
The Highlanders won 54-39 at St. Albans on March 18, playing their usual stingy defense. The Red Dragons, though, have shown they can win a low-scoring game, having upset top-seeded Parkersburg South 41-40 in the section 2 finals.
St. Albans is led by 6-foot-4 guard Drew Reed, who averages 14.4 points per game. No other Red Dragon scores in double digits, although 6-4 Jaimelle Claytor is a capable scorer, rebounder and one of the state’s premier athletes. The Red Dragons will be challenged by Huntington High’s 6-5 Amare Smith (14.4 points per game), 6-2 Brendan Hoffman (10.8 ppg) and 5-11 Jaylen Motley (10.1). Eli Archer, a 6-4 senior, nears double figure averages in scoring and rebounding.
St. Albans coach Bryan England said his team will bring effort, even if an underdog.
“We have struggles and areas where we can improve, but having a team of guys that will battle every night is special,” England said. “Despite what we’ve been through this year, these boys haven’t quit on me and I’m not going to quit on them.”
England and Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland pointed out they are in the same position as every other team still playing — one win away from the state tournament. Hurricane overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 47 seconds to win 62-59 at Parkersburg in the sectional finals.
“I’m so proud of this group,” Sutherland said. “I love these guys. They just keep getting better.”
The Redskins will need to be improved from their first meeting with Cabell Midland when the Knights won 76-59 on March 18. Hurricane will rely on leading scorer Nas’jaih Jones (13.3 ppg), as well as the shot blocking ability of 6-10 Gabriel Benytil.
Cabell Midland counters with plenty of weapons, including leading scorer Chandler Schmidt. The 6-3 junior guard averages 20 points per game and is backed by 6-4 K.K. Siebert, who scores 13.8 per contest. Dominic Schmidt chips in 11.2 per game and Palmer Riggio 10.4
Knights coach J.J. Martin said he likes that balance.
“We’re playing well together,” Martin said. “We’re playing with composure and playing some of our best basketball at the right time of the year.”