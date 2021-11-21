Cabell Midland High School football fans are espousing revenge. Huntington High’s are answering that the Highlanders’ 21-17 victory over the Knights on Sept. 10 was earned and no fluke.
Fifth-seeded Cabell Midland (11-1) takes on No. 1 Huntington High (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at HHS’s Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA semifinals. The winner advances to the state championship game against either No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) or No. 3 Bridgeport (12-0) at noon Dec. 4 in Wheeling.
Huntington High reached this point of the playoffs by defeating No. 16 Wheeling Park 48-21 and No. 9 George Washington 29-13. Cabell Midland defeated No. 12 South Charleston 49-12 and No. 4 University 46-21.
In Class AA, fifth-seeded Poca (9-2) survived a wild game with No. 13 Frankfort (8-5), winning 56-49 to move on to the semifinals against No. 16 Fairmont Senior (7-4). The Polar Bears defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd 33-28 in the quarterfinals.
The Poca vs. Fairmont Senior winner takes on the victor from No. 2 Independence (11-0) and No. 14 Bluefield (6-2).
In Kentucky, Raceland (13-1) plays host to Pikeville (9-2) at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in the state semifinals. Bethlehem (11-2) meets Russellville (12-1) in the other semifinal.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
