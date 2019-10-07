HUNTINGTON — Travis Austin hopes his Huntington High School golf team’s familiarity with the Jones-Speidel course at Ogelbay Park in Wheeling pays dividends.
The Class AAA, Region IV champion Highlanders and runner-up Cabell Midland are set to participate in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission state tournament there Tuesday and Wednesday. HHS finished sixth there last season and has played the course twice this year.
“We didn’t do very well up there in August, but we went back in September and played better,” Austin said. “Confidence can be half the battle in golf.”
Huntington High is confident going in. The Highlanders shot 226 to win the region title by 11 strokes over Cabell Midland and consider themselves contenders for the state championship.
We have four seniors, so we’re looking to go up there and do some damage,” said Tanner Dorsey, HHS’s regional medalist. “We believe in ourselves and that we have a good shot. We’re worried about a couple of schools, but if we play our game we think we’re going to win.”
Dorsey shot 72 in the region tournament at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. He was backed by Connor Campbell’s 76, Jacob Perry’s 78 and Levi Streiter’s 83. All those players have made themselves aware of the ins and outs of Oglebay Park.
“That experience is definitely going to help us,” Austin said of playing in the state tournament there in 2018 and twice this season.” We talked about that last year when our expectations weren’t necessarily as high. We talked about playing tournament golf up there at Oglebay, which is a challenging golf course. They know what they need to do.”
Cabell Midland has been a frequent and successful visitor to Wheeling. The Knights won the state championship in 2016 and finished as runner-up in 2013 and 2017. Cabell Midland didn’t make the tournament last year.
“We took a one-year hiatus and got back,” Knights coach Matt Stead said. “I’m super proud of the kids.”
Cabell Midland, too, played the state tournament course earlier this season.
“I’m really happy we played up there in a Callaway event the first part of the year and got some experience up there,” Stead said. “In October there’s more pressure, but it’s about where you hit the ball. Hit your spots and you’ll be all right.”
The Knights are led by Cameron Jarvis, who shot 75 at the regionals. Taylor Sargent, the 2019 girls individual champion, shot 79, Hunter Kirtley 83 and Caden McComas 87.
“We’re hitting our stride,” Stead said. “We’re playing a lot better. We got second in the (Mountain State Athletic Conference) and we’re peaking at the right time.”