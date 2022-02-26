Cabell Midland's K.K. Potter grabs a rebound as the Knights take on Huntington during the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 girls championship on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler, center, drives the lane against Huntington's Jada Turner (15) during the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 girls championship on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's K.K. Potter grabs a rebound as the Knights take on Huntington during the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 girls championship on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler, center, drives the lane against Huntington's Jada Turner (15) during the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 girls championship on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
HUNTINGTON -- If Huntington High and Cabell Midland tried Friday to get a jump on practicing for their next opponents, they'll want to scrap those plans, at least for now.
The Highlanders (20-1) figured to face Parkersburg (18-6), and the Knights (16-5) thought they'd take on Parkersburg South (13-11), at 7 p.m. Wednesday in high school girls basketball Class AAAA Region 4 co-finals. The Patriots, though, upset the Big Reds 61-58 Friday. Now, Huntington will entertain Parkersburg, and South will host Cabell Midland, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
That likely bodes well for both Cabell County teams. The Knights beat the Patriots 80-56 on Dec. 11, but lost 64-49 to the Big Reds one month later. The Highlanders won two of three meetings with Parkersburg, sandwiching wins of 66-27 on Dec. 9 and 72-46 on Feb. 19 around a 64-63 road loss on Feb. 1.
"We just come out and play," Huntington sophomore forward Amara Jackson said, adding that the Highlanders don't emphasize the opponent as much as taking care of business themselves.
Cabell Midland's Sophi Aldridge expressed a similar sentiment.
"We're ready to play," the sophomore guard said.
Huntington and the Knights each are eying the state tournament March 8-12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The teams met there in the 2021 state championship game on May 1, with the Highlanders coming away with a hard-earned 58-49 triumph.
First, they'll have to navigate the region co-finals. Huntington undoubtedly will take notice of Gracie Shamblin, who scored a career-high 33 points and made eight 3-point shots vs. Parkersburg Friday night.
Parkersburg coach Chris Murray said his team dared the Patriots to hit outside shots and South did. Such a strategy against Highlanders sharpshooters such as Dionna Gray, Lacee Smith and Jada Turner would be risky.
South won its first sectional title since 2016 and clinched a winning season. The Patriots will try to better hinder the Allie sisters in the region co-final. Jayda Allie scored 21 points and Rylee Allie 17 in the regular-season victory over South.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.