The Huntington High School senior football standout pays attention to his coaches, watches fellow linebackers, tight ends and H-backs. Smith also carefully watches Justin Ross.
Ross is the Highlanders athletic trainer. Smith wants to major in sports medicine in college, so he talks with Ross about the field.
Smith, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, appears as if he’ll have his choice of colleges to work on his degree. Fairmont State University, Glenville State College and Wheeling University have offered football scholarships. More likely will come, especially if Smith enjoys a successful season.
“I’m thankful and blessed,” Smith said, adding that he appreciates the opportunities God has given him. “I think I’ll be better this season. In the offseason, I worked on my speed a lot and my flexibility. I got stronger.”
Smith is quick and a sure tackler. He plays the run well and is solid in pass coverage. He was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu.
Smith’s work ethic impresses his coaches and teammates. He and teammates David Bradshaw and James Scott frequently worked out together in the offseason, with sand drills — running through sand while pulling a teammate via an elastic band — being a key component of becoming stronger and faster.
Smith said he thinks the work will pay off as HHS tries to significantly better last season’s 3-6 record.
“I expect it to be pretty good,” Smith said the 2021 season. “We lost a couple of people, Eli Archer and Devin Jackson, but we still have most of the same team back. We were really young last year. Now we have an extra year of experience, more chemistry.”
Smith is a big target for quarterback Gavin Lochow and a stout blocker for featured running back Amari Felder. He said he prefers defense, but is open to doing whatever he’s asked.
“I want to help the team out as much as possible,” Smith said.
Huntington High opens its season at 7 p.m., Aug. 27 at home vs. Parkersburg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.