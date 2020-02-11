Huntington High football fans can follow seven of their 2020 seniors playing college football.
Seven Highlanders signed with college programs on Wednesday, with five going to Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Kentucky. Jaylin Sumerlin, Keshawn Williams, Malik Johnson, Mekhi White and Chance Jackson signed with KCU. Tajhan Blackwell signed with Concord and linebacker Brocton Blair penned his name to a preferred walk-on offer to West Virginia.
The HHS group highlighted a huge week of signings and commitments throughout the Tri-State.
South Point offensive lineman Grant Gifford signed with Urbana. His teammate, tight end Larry Fox, signed with Alderson Broaddus. Raceland football star Ethan Cox signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Point Pleasant offensive lineman Jacob Muncy signed with West Virginia State, as did Man tight end Quintin Moody.
George Washington baseball star Brayden McCallister signed with the University of Charleston. Ashland offensive lineman John Stone signed with Eastern Kentucky and fellow Tomcats blocker Dane Wardle signed with Glenville State, as did Mingo Central wide receiver Drew Hatfield. Glenville State also signed Spring Valley defensive back David Livingston. Portsmouth West offensive lineman Joe Igaz signed with Urbana.
Poca brothers Ethan Payne, a running back, and Toby Payne, a wide receiver, received offers from Marshall. Ironton wide receiver Collin Freeman picked up a scholarship offer from the University of Wooster. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout Grace Hutson received an offer from Campbell University. She also owns offers from Colgate, Radford, William & Mary and Youngstown State.
Cabell Midland offensive lineman Jackson Oxley accepted a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University. Raceland softball standout Raegan West committed to Carson-Newman. Ashland softball player Lauren Spears visited Bellarmine. Northwest football standout Billy Crabtree committed to Kentucky Christian. Raceland baseball star Zach Francis committed to Rio Grande. Poca baksetball standout Nate Vance committed to Davis & Elkins.
Riverside’s Kane Young committed to run track and cross country at WVU Tech. Capital linebacker Logan Spurlock committed to Glenville State. Hurricane running back Christian Hill committed to West Virginia State. Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson picked up an offer from USC. Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball star Ava Hassel was offered by Tiffin. Greenup County golfer Drew Stultz committed to Transylvania.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland track star Gretchen Mills broke the Concord University record in the 5,000-meter run at VMI Saturday. Mills finished in 18:24.86, shattering the previous mark by 12 seconds. ... Cabell Midland’s and Spring Valley’s girls basketball teams will play a makeup game at 7;30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Spring Valley.
Coal Grove’s girls basketball team clinched outright the Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Hornets shared the title with Fairland last season. Trimble’s girls basketball team clinched the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.
Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson turned in a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with a career-high five assists for the University of Akron last week in an 88-81 victory over Eastern Michigan. Jackson’s boys basketball team set a school record for wins, with 18. Clint Fought is the new head football coach at Parkersburg Catholic. Fairland’s cheerleaders finished fourth nationally.