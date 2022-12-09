The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation.

“Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty Qualls, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty Qualls was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

