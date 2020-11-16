Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow was the top combination of running and passing in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
The sophomore was second in the league in passing, completing 98 of 199 passes for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Lochow was fifth in the MSAC in rushing, carrying 76 times for 546 yards and seven touchdowns. His 11.1-yard-per-carry average was second in the conference to George Washington’s Deanthony Wright.
Here are a few more stats from the MSAC:
Bryson Singer of Parkersburg led in rushing with 1,235 yards on 158 carries. Singer also ran for a MSAC-best 14 touchdowns and scored a league-high 90 points. Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill was second in rushing with 746 yards on 95 carries. Caudill’s teammate, Jaydyn Johnson, was fourth in the conference in rushing with 49 carries for 546 yards. Spring Valley’s Cole Diamond finished sixth, with 475 yards on 72 carries.
South Charleston’s Trey Dunn topped the circuit in passing, completing 79 of 117 throws for 1,495 yards and 20 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Hurricane’s Ismael Borrero was third after completing 64 of 111 passes for 1,056 yards and 14 TDs with three picks. Jack Roy of Spring Valley was seventh, completing 34 of 64 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Donavin Davis led the MSAC in receiving, with 18 catches for 494 yards and eighth touchdowns. Davis’ yardage and 27.4-yards-per-catch average were best in the league. Chase Hager of Hurricane was second with 33 catches for 432 yards and seven scores. Huntington High’s Devin Jackson was third with 21 receptions for 431 yards and three TDs. Jackson’s teammate, Noah Waynick, was fifth with 22 catches for 329 yards and one score.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis committed to Alderson Broaddus.
Knights softball catcher Olivia Pelfrey signed with the University of Charleston, as did Wheelersburg third baseman Rylie Hughes. Two other Pirates softball players also signed — second baseman Boo Sturgill with Carson-Newman, and shortstop Laney Eller with Ashland University.
Cabell Midland softball first baseman Rielly Lucas signed with Marshall, as did Minford baseball outfielder Elijah Voglesong. Ashland golfer Kate Hanni signed with Winthrop. South Point boys basketball player Austin Webb signed with West Liberty.
Woodrow Wilson High School gymnast Taylor Openlander signed with Fairmont State. She is the daughter of former Marshall kicker Tim Openlander. Maggie Pertee of Louisville (Ohio) High School signed with Eastern Kentucky. She is the daughter of former Marshall defensive back Eugene Pertee.
Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter signed with Tennessee Tech. Her teammate, Hannah Roberts, signed with South Carolina-Upstate. Ironton girls basketball standout Samantha LaFon signed with Marshall. The University of Charleston offered Cabell Midland quarterback Jaydyn Johnson.
George Washington girls basketball standout Kalissa Lacy signed with Morehead State. Wayne girls basketball all-stater Alana Eves visited the University of Pikeville and also received an offer from Concord. Raceland boys basketball player Kirk Pence signed with Glenville State.
Kentucky Christian offered Ashland wide receiver J.T. Garrett. Tolsia girls basketball standout Julie Boone visited WVU Tech. West Virginia Tech softball signed Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow and Raceland’s Hannah Wilson. Winfield baseball player Peyton Stover signed with West Virginia State.
Tiffin offered Wheelersburg football player Gage Adkins. Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketeball star Grace Hutson signed with Virginia Commonwealth.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairview’s football program has shut down for the season after several players were quarantined after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 at a non-football event. Wheelersburg’s Kylie Barney finished her career with a school-record 289 blocks.
McKenna Barfield of Russell was one of 25 volleyball players in Kentucky named to the five-state American Volleyball Coaches Association all-Region 5 team. Preston football coach Jonathan Tennant resigned. Former Northwest softball standout Laiken Rice has transferred to Shawnee State from Kent State.
Point Pleasant’s middle school soccer team, a co-ed squad, went undefeated and allowed just two goals this season. Musselman running back Blake Hartman became the all-time scoring leader in West Virginia last week and tied the career touchdown record.
River Valley’s Lauren Twyman was named All-Ohio in cross country. Elkins’s 42-27 victory over Sissonville last week was the first playoff win for the Tigers. The Eastern Kentucky Conference basketball tournament is cancelled. Covington Holmes, scheduled to play Boyd County Friday in the playoffs, is under quarantine and unlikely to play.