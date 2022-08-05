HUNTINGTON — When Steve Lochow was a defensive lineman at the University of Dayton from 1990 through 1993, Gavin Lochow was the kind of guy he liked to put on the ground.
Now Steve will cheer Gavin, Huntington High’s strong-armed quarterback who committed to his dad’s alma mater.
“It was hard,” Gavin Lochow said of his decision to play for the Flyers, an NCAA Division I program competing at the FBS level. “Davidson recruited me hard and I loved it there, loved the coaches. When I went to Dayton, a few visits, then to camp with my dad, if felt right. I just felt like I had to go there.”
West Virginia State and the University of Charleston also offered the younger Lochow, a senior who won the House Award last season as the top high school quarterback in West Virginia.
Lochow earned the award, becoming the first player in the history of the new Huntington High to run and pass for more than 1,000 yards. Lochow completed 125 of 207 passes for 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,677 yards and 18 TDs on 254 carries to help the Highlanders go 13-1 and reach the Class AAA state championship game.
“I’m proud of him,” said Steve Lochow, a Russell High School graduate and an orthopedic surgeon at St. Mary’s Medical Center. “There’s not a better school and they have an incredible program.”
Gavin said he didn’t choose Dayton because of his father, although his dad’s reputation with the Flyers came into play.
“It does, but he didn’t push me to go to Dayton,” Gavin said. “Maybe a little bit. He wouldn’t have been mad if I didn’t go there. He let me make my own decision. It definitely does play a factor. He’s proud to have me there.”
Lochow went to camps at several schools, including Brown, East Tennessee State, Gardner-Webb, Harvard, Wofford and Youngstown State. Some schools sought him as an athlete capable of playing other positions, but Dayton and Davidson wanted him as a quarterback.
Lochow said he has benefited from the camps, particularly in his mid-range passing. Known as a bomb thrower with the Highlanders’ speedy receivers the last two seasons, Lochow said he’s working to improve his intermediate game and let the pass catchers make plays after receptions.
Lochow said he’s amazed that he’s entering his senior year.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “It seems like I was just a freshman.
Huntington High opens Aug. 26 at Spring Valley.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
