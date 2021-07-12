HUNTINGTON — The Bob Sang Field bleachers were nearly empty, but Huntington High School football coach Billy Seals saw them full of cheering fans.
The heat hadn’t led the veteran Highlanders’ leader to see a mirage. He simply was grateful to practice Monday during a three-week summer workout period leading up to what appears to be a regular season.
“I’m just ready to get back to normal,” Seals said. “No masks, no uncertainty. I’m looking forward to seeing people in the stands, hearing the band play and playing football.”
HHS began summer workouts Monday in quest to improve on last season’s 3-6 record. COVID-19 restrictions cost the Highlanders a 10th game and the young team struggled against a daunting schedule.
A year of experience, though, has a talented squad thinking a return to Huntington High’s usual place in the playoffs is in the works.
Seals cautioned against anyone of getting ahead of himself, but said he likes his team.
“Curtis Jones was named one of the breakout players in the state,” Seals said of the sophomore running back/defensive back. “(Quarterback) Gavin Lochow and (wide receiver) Noah Waynick and (defensive end) Donavan Garrett keep climbing.”
Seals also mentioned offensive lineman Maxwell Wentz, who has drawn several college scholarship offers, including one from Dartmouth, punter/defensive back Scout Arthur, who recently picked up an offer from Alderson Broaddus, running back Amari Felder, who was offered by West Liberty, and defensive lineman James Scott, who has an offer from Wheeling University, and several other players.
“Hard work pays off,” Seals said.
The Highlanders have been working hard on their own, and as a group during flex days, as well as in the weight room. Huntington High opens the season vs. Parkersburg Aug. 27 at home.
“Our guys did a great job at a 7 on 7 at West Virginia State,” Seals said. “We competed well and got better each game. Our young bulls came in and played well in spots.”
The Highlanders, however, will be without assistant coach Andrew Workman, who on Monday was named offensive line coach at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. Workman said he thinks HHS will succeed this season.
“They worked hard all off season and embraced the hardship and grind of our offseason program,” Workman said.