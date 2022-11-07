HUNTINGTON — Billy Seals looks at Woodrow Wilson and sees Cabell Midland.
The Huntington High School football coach said the Flying Eagles (6-4) remind him of the Knights in that they control the football with a ground-and-pound, time-consuming offense that keeps opposing offenses off the field. That worked for one half against the Highlanders in a 42-15 Huntington victory on Oct. 7. Woodrow Wilson likely will try to sustain it for two halves when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals.
Seals reminded his team that the lopsided win last month has little bearing on this week's game.
"We finished out our regular season," Seals said. "The real season starts now."
The Highlanders come in 9-1 and seeded second. The No. 15 Flying Eagles were 5-1 before their first game with Huntington, but have limped to a 1-3 record down the stretch as their offense has mustered just 38 points.
Huntington has been on an opposite track, beating Parkersburg 41-20, Cabell Midland 41-21, St. Albans 70-7 and Hurricane 24-21. The triumph over the Redskins gave the Highlanders the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship for the second year in a row and fourth time since 2013.
Seals, though, said this Woodrow Wilson team isn't like those easy pickings squads of recent seasons and his team can't take victory for granted.
"They're much improved," Seals said. "They're confident. They're physical. They get after it. They did a really nice job of limiting our possessions."
Huntington was much better in the second half of the first meeting. Zah Jackson ran for 122 yards on nine carries and Gavin Lochow 69 yards on six attempts. Lochow threw just nine passes, completing four, for 65 yards.
Lochow, a senior, said he and his receivers are working together better now than they did in that game. The all-state quarterback said the pass catchers do more than just catch passes, making Huntington's offense more dangerous.
"What I thought was crazy, I threw a pass and Malik (McNeely) caught it and there were three other wide receivers blocking downfield," Lochow said of a play during the winning drive last week at Hurricane. "That's heart. I'm so proud of those guys. Malik's a beast. I'm proud of that guy. He just keeps getting better."
Lochow has completed 67 of 150 passes for 1,759 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has carried 89 times for 798 yards and 10 scores.
Woodrow Wilson is at its best when 6-foot, 220-pound running back Matthew Moore is grinding out yards. He gained 85 on 22 attempts in the first game with the Highlanders. If Moore isn't effective, however, the Eagles struggle.
"He's a big, physical guy," Seals said of Moore. "They're really physical."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.