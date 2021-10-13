HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s junior varsity football players might receive a second chance.
The Highlanders JV team was denied a chance to finish its game Monday at Woodrow Wilson when on-field officials halted the contest at halftime because fans became unruly. If the HHS varsity plays as well as it has so far, the sophomores and freshmen stand to see considerable action against St. Albans when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium.
Huntington High (7-0) takes a co-No. 1 ranking in Class AAA into the game. The Red Dragons (2-5) are ranked 28th and appear overmatched. Highlanders coach Billy Seals, though, said he’ll entertain no such thoughts as a letdown and a loss could damage his team’s hopes of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Seals was upset that Huntington High’s JV players weren’t allowed to finish their game at Woodrow Wilson, calling the two-hour bus trip “a waste of time and money.”
Huntington High’s varsity looks to stay sharp this week and St. Albans appears to be the whet stone to the Highlanders’ blade. The Highlanders average 15 yards per pass completion and 7 yards per rush, as well as 34 points per game. The Red Dragons give up 35 points per contest and have surrendered 49 or more points four times.
HHS quarterback Gavin Lochow has completed 64 of 113 passes for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns, with three interceptions. Top target Noah Waynick has 22 catches for 493 yards and four TDs. Amari Felder also has four touchdowns receptions, along with 373 yards and four rushing scores on 42 carries. Curtis Jones has 372 yards and four touchdowns on 64 attempts.
St. Albans at least possesses a bit of momentum. The Red Dragons defeated Ripley 26-14 last week. Their only other victory was 6-3 over Nitro on Sept. 3.
St. Albans was mashed 54-0 by Spring Valley, a team Huntington High beat 9-6 two weeks ago. The Red Dragons lost 49-0 to George Washington, which the Highlanders defeated 30-14, and 54-8 to Hurricane, a team HHS beat 38-0.
Michael Hindman leads St. Albans. the junior wide receiver-turned-quarterback completed 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards and on touchdown last week. He also ran for 66 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Freshman Eli Littlejohn carried 16 times for 67 yards.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
