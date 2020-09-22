HUNTINGTON -- Taking three steps forward and two back will get a person where he wants to go, but it's a long, inefficient journey.
Huntington High School football coach Billy Seals said he felt that's what his team did last week in a 42-21 loss to Wheeling Park. The offense improved an opening 21-7 loss to Hurricane and a 42-7 defeat at Cabell Midland, but the defense faltered.
Seals hopes both units and special teams will be in sync at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Highlanders (0-3) visit Parkersburg (2-1).
"We've got to minimize mistakes to win football games," Seals said.
The errors are frustrating, but Seals said he realizes his team is young and prone to mistakes of inexperience. He also said he likes the talent and effort of his players.
"This team keeps battling," Seals said. "We're better than we were two weeks ago."
Good enough to beat Parkersburg? Maybe, but the Big Reds are solid. Parkersburg opened with a 42-7 loss to Spring Valley, but followed with a 38-21 triumph over Wheeling Central and a 34-20 win over Marietta.
The Big Reds generally have been potent on offense but leaky on defense. Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow would love to take advantage of any Parkersburg miscues.
Lochow, a sophomore, ran 11 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns last week. For the season, he has 187 yards and two TDs on 30 carries. Passing, he is 36 for 68 for 394 yards with three interceptions.
Lochow, though, has essentially been the Highlanders' running game. Just one other ball carrier, Clarence Rogers with 14 attempts for 49 yards is in double figures in rushing yards for the season.
The receiving corps has been more productive. Noah Waynick, one of the Tri-State's better players, has 11 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. Amari Felder has caught nine passes for 84 yards and one TD. Devin Jackson has six receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.
The defense has struggled. Opponents average 5.77 yards per carry to HHS' 3.43. Foes have completed 26 of 44 passes for 312 yards. At times, busted coverages and blown assignments have victimized the Highlanders.
Special teams haven't helped. Wheeling Park returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week and opponents are averaging just more than 30 yards per kickoff return. Seals has called the unit's play inexcusable.
Parkersburg has made and given up its share of big plays. The Big Reds also have been hurt by special teams mistakes.
Parkersburg is led by Bryson Singer, who ran 21 times for 205 yards last week. They also feature Xadrian Snodgrass, a running back who carried 18 times for 109 yards, but lost a costly fumble. Keenan Curry returned an interception 85 yards for a score, but also fumbled on a punt that led to a Marietta TD.
The Big Reds also committed 14 penalties for 150 yards.
Seals can relate. Penalties haven't been a particular problem, but bad snaps have. HHS suffered through six of them last week.