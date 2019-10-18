HUNTINGTON -- No. 9 takes on No. 9.
Huntington High (3-3) entertains Capital (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in a battle of teams tied for ninth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings.
Ninth place at the end of the regular season is good enough to make the 16-team playoffs, but lands a team a first-round road game. The Highlanders and Cougars are playing with an eye toward moving into the top eight, but also in a sense for their postseason lives, as a loss could result in a drop into dangerous territory. That's unusual for the two traditional state powers.
"We both want to get that fourth win," HHS coach Billy Seals said. "Our staff was talking about it -- when was the last time Capital and Huntington both were 3-3?"
Huntington High is coming off a disappointing 24-7 loss at Hurricane. the Highlanders were solid on defense, but the offense generated just 137 total yards and a mere 23 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
"We didn't play very well at all last week," Seals said. "We had plenty of opportunities to make things happen and we didn't."
Huntington High gained 26 and 44 yards on back-to-back plays early in the fourth quarter, accounting for 70 yards. The Highlanders, without injured standout running back Diallo Mitchell, netted a mere 67 yards on their other 38 plays. Seals said his players know they have to be more productive against Capital.
Brocton Blair has 615 yards on 81 carries, but with Mitchell sideline, Hurricane keyed on the senior standout and limited him to 19 yards on seven attempts. Devin Jackson has 323 yards on 40 carries, but carried only once for one yard last week. Quarterback Tajhan Blackwell has 45 rushes for 141 yards and has completed 46 of 100 passes for 786 yards for a team averaging 30.5 points and giving up 29.3 points per game.
Huntington High played fairly well on defense last week, but was hurt by a nine-play, 79-yard drive that took 9:06 of the clock to begin the third quarter. The result touchdown pushed the Redskins's lead to 17-0.
"It was one of our better games on defense," Seals said. "That long drive took almost all of the third quarter away from us, though. Give Hurricane credit. it was not a good night for us."
Friday's game is crucial, as Huntington High ends the season with a home game vs. top-rated Cabell Midland (7-0), visits No. 13 Parkersburg (3-3), then comes home to take on No. 4 Spring Valley (6-1).